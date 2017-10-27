BOXING: Cameron can’t wait for first big title fight

Northampton’s Chantelle Cameron is set for her first title fight as a profesional.

Cameron will contest the IBO Inter-Continental Lightweight crown against Mexican Edith Ramos on November 11.

The pair will clash on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s WBC World Silver Super Lightweight title defence against Miguel Vazquez at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.

Cameron has won all three of her professional fights so far.

And she said: “I’m so grateful to my team for getting me this opportunity at this stage of my career.

“I feel like I’m ready for this step up.

“I’ve spent years on Team GB, mixing it with the best amateur fighters in the world.

“It’s going to be a really exciting fight and I’m confident of putting on a great display in Edinburgh.

“Mexicans are tough and durable and they always come to win.

“This will make the fight more exciting as I can show off what I’ve been learning under the guidance of (trainer) Shane (McGuigan).”

Cameron has been training at the McGuigan gym in London as well as at Far Cotton ABC with head coach John Daly.

And she added: “Training is absolutely fantastic. I couldn’t be happier with how things are going.

“I felt like I’d gone a bit stale at GB. Things couldn’t be more different now. I’m learning new things every day in the gym and I thrive off that.

“I want to inspire more women to get into boxing.

“Boxing is a fantastic sport that can help anyone and I’d love to see more women going to boxing gyms.”

Tickets for Cameron’s IBO Inter-Continental title fight are available from cyclonepromotions.com

KINGS HEATH ABC fighter Shane Fletcher beat Empire’s Gage Wesson at Donnington last weekend.

Well balanced and rangy Fletcher produced a dominant display of straight, accurate punching to emerge a clear winner in a very evenly-matched contest.

Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly said: “Shane and his twin brother, Harvey, have been putting some good work in the gym recently and it paid dividends.

“It was a polished show as he pushed on from the opening bell and finished strongly to capture his first win of the season.”

The victory capped a good two days for Kings Heath ABC as the club picked up the community club of the year award at the Guildhall on the previous evening.

“This was very pleasing,” Daly said. “The team of coaches and background staff, who are all volunteers, have put a lot of work in over the last 12 months.

“The gym is buzzing and we have worked closely with others within the community from a diverse section of society to make this club a success.

“We are trying to cater for everyone and that’s the way it should be, but we still strive for continued championship honours and we have plenty of quality fighters for the forthcoming months.”

Far Cotton’s Fail may face an Olympic ace

Northampton welterweight Carl Fail could meet an Olympian in Sheffield next month, writes MATTHEW BOZEAT.

The 20-year-old from Far Cotton ABC has been picked to fight for Great Britain against China on Tuesday, November 7, putting him on a possible collision course with Liu Wei.

He boxed in last summer’s Rio Olympics – and has also competed in World Series of Boxing.

Fail is waiting to hear who he will fight – and has his fingers crossed that it’s Wei.

Fail has been out of the ring since the European under-22 championships in Romania in March and said: “I can’t wait to get back in there.

“I had an eye operation and tore a cartilage in my hip. I’ve had a few niggles and now I‘m good to go.

“I feel the best I have felt. The Commonwealth Games (in Australia next year) is the target, but I’m not looking too far ahead and Pat McCormack is in top form at the moment.

“I just want to stay injury free and the more gold medals I can win, the better. I want to go to as many tournaments as possible to prove myself. I want to prove I can beat the top kids. I want to be fighting Olympians – and beating them.”

Fail is confident twin brother Ben will join him in the Great Britain set up in Sheffield.

“Ben is the best I have seen him,” he said. “He’s been testing himself in sparring.

“He could have carried on making the same mistakes, but he wants to improve and become a full-time boxer.

“I’m really surprised with what I’ve seen from Ben. He is a very different boxer now.

“We’ve sat down – me, Ben and (coach) John (Daly) – watched his fights and seen what he has to work on.

“Everyone knows Ben is strong and can have a fight and we’ve been working on his jab and keeping fights long.

“He’s been sparring bigger guys because he doesn’t want to be getting caught by them.”

FAR COTTON ABC head coach John Daly says Nathan Reeve is ‘gutted’ after being ruled out for six weeks with a fractured eye socket.

Reeve was set for a scrap at Banbury on November 11 as he looked to back up last month’s impressive comeback win at The Deco.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed Thunder, was fighting for the first time since

December 2013 as he defeated Craig Derbyshire on points.

And he was looking forward to quick return to the ring at Banbury.

But Daly said: “We put Nath through some sparring at our gym with Kai Church and Connor Downs and unfortunately when he took his headguard off we saw he had some swelling under his

eye.

“We took him to the doctor and he was told he had a fractured eye socket.

“He will have to rest for the next six weeks so he won’t be able to fight until the new year.

“Nath is gutted because he really enjoyed being back and was looking forward to his next fight.

“We will keep checking on him and he is desperate to get back in action.

“But we can’t rush him back and he needs to make sure he has recovered properly before he takes on another bout.”