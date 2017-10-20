BOWLS: Walker wins two out of three, but England are beaten by Scotland

Jamie Walker claimed two wins out of three as he represented England in their Test match with Scotland at New Earswick IBC in York last week, but it was the Scots who claimed a convincing 8-3 victory.

Kingsthorpe IBC bowler Walker played in the triples, doubles and the singles, winning his triples and singles clash, but his team-mates struggled in the match, which was screened live on ITV4.

In the triples, Walker teamed up with Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney, and they they played Colin Walker, Stewart Anderson and Paul Foster.

Walker and England won both sets, 10-3 and 7-3, and the Northampton man played superbly to be very much instrumental in the win.

It wasn’t so good in the pairs as Walker played with Greg Harlow, against David Gourlay and Alex Marshall.

The England pair were 4-2 up playing the last end of the first set, but Scotland took a three count to pinch the set, and they also won the second 7-2.

In the singles, Scotland won five of the six matches, and the only winning match for England was Walker against Ronnie Duncan.

On many ends, Walker drew beautifully to set up a winning position, and on other occasions, when Duncan had set himself up with very good bowls, Walker did what he so often does, drew the shot for himself, and he won both sets comfortably 10-3 and 7-2.

Ladies name squad for Leicestershire clash

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Ladies in the first round of the prestigious Inter County competition, the Atherley Trophy against Leicestershire on Saturday.

The match will be played at Barwell IBC in Barwell at 12.30pm.

Travel is by coach, picking up at Kettering Leisure Centre at 10am and Northampton & District IBA at 10.30am.

Rink 1: Lynn Upton, Brackley & District BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC/Jeannie Flippance, Desborough IBC/Joan Watts, Daventry IBC

Rink 2: Julie Spreadbury, Daventry IBC/Chris Cooper, Wellingborough BC/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC/Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Vicki Rushall, Daventry IBC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Linda Warren, Northampton & District IBA/Louise Haladij, Northampton & District IBA/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC/Joyce Porter, Northampton & District IBA

Rink 5: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Wilma Walker, Desborough IBC/Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Billie Swift, Northampton & District IBA/Joyce George, Wellingborough BC/Alison Dring, Wellingborough BC/Tina Broderick, Wellingborough BC

Reserves: Elaine Cox, Northampton & District IBA/Denise Carlin, Desborough IBC/Chloe Weston, Northampton & District IBA/Viv Gaudyn, Wellingborough BC

Matt makes selection for Trophy encounter

NORTHANTS Men take on Leicestershire in the Inter County Liberty Trophy on Saturday at Wellingborough BC (10am) , and team boss Matt Pownell has named his team.

Rink 1: David Love, Wellingborough BC/David Walker, Kingsthorpe BC/Matt Pownall, Wellingborough BC/Connor Cinato, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Callum Height, Wellingborough BC/Jason Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC/Darren Childs, Wellingborough BC/Neil McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Danny Walker, Wellingborough BC/Chris Bland, Northampton & District IBA/Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC/Jamie Walker, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Adam Pitfield, Wellingborough BC/Richard Mann, Desborough IBC/Andy Smith, Northampton & District IBA/Neil Corbyn, Wellingborough

Rink 5: Bob Fuller, Wellingborough BC/Mark Tompkins, Kingsthorpe BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Curtis Johnson, Wellingborough BC/Dominic Graham, Northampton & District IBA/Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC/Paul Broderick, Wellingborough BC

Reserves: John Haines, Desborough IBC/Dave Flippance, Desborough IBC/Jim McKee, Kingsthorpe BC/Neil Rolfe, Kingsthorpe BC/Mick Spear, Kingsthorpe BC/Jack Tobin, Wellingborough BC/Scott Johnson, Wellingborough BC/Darren Lyman, Wellingborough BC

County fight to claim narrow friendly win

NORTHANTS Men took on Worcestershire in a friendly at Daventry IBC and claimed a hard-fought 110-106 victory.

The County had two winning rinks, one drawn and three losing, with the highest winning one, skipped by Peter Mellor, ensuring the victory with a 15 shots advantage.

The County also awarded the Colts badge to four men playing for their County for the first time – Rod Douglas, Rob Hyde and Phil Page of Kettering Lodge BC, and Ian Dunn of Brackley & District BC.

Northants supplied three of their reserve players to Worcestershire, as their team was short, and they each played on a winning rink. They were Kip Frankson, Patrick Clerkin and Richard Upton.

Details as follows, Worcestershire skips only:

Rink 1: Ian Dunn, Rod Douglass, Richard Somerton & Terry James 17 – S Boughton 19

Rink 2: Roger Miller, John Chester, Tony Warren & John Haines 19 – I Crowe 13

Rink 3: Don Scott, Rob Hyde, Colin Barnes & Mick Worthington 18 – J Knowles 18

Rink 4: Tony Dicks, Stuart Lowe, Bob Tingle & Pete Mellor 29 – M Warren 14

Rink 5: Will Clelland, Phil Page, Dave Williamson & Geoff Hunt 13 – P Stokes 22

Rink 6: Keith Howlett, Robin Frost, Peter Kitchener & Tony Weston 14 – B Lucas 20

Haines has named his Northants squad

THE following players have been selected by team manager John Haines for Northants IBA’s match in the first round of the Over 60 Inter County competition.

They play six rinks against Hertfordshire men next Tuesday (Oct 24), with three rinks at home, at Wellingborough BC, and three rinks away to Watford IBC in Garston.

At Wellingborough BC:

Rink 1: Paul Coley, Wellingborough BC/Pete Mellor, Desborough IBC/Walt Winsor, Wellingborough BC/Mick Cooper, Wellingborough BC

Rink 2: Jim Diver, Desborough IBC/Mick Richardson, Kingsthorpe BC/Bob Fuller, Wellingborough BC/John Haines, Desborough IBC

Rink 3: Dennis Collins, Wellingborough BC/John Leggett, Northampton & District IBA/Norman Gibb, Desborough IBC/Tony Weston, Northampton & District IBA

At Watford IBC:

Rink 4: Tony Dicks, Daventry IBC/Michael Moulton, Daventry IBC/Tony O’Leary, Northampton & District IBA/Mick Worthington, Daventry IBC

Rink 5: Will Clelland, Desborough IBC/Pete Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Alan Dunkley, Brackley & District BC/Ron Morland, Brackley & District BC

Rink 6: Roger Summers, Northampton & District IBA/Colin Barnes, Northampton & District IBA/Paul O’Beirne, Kingsthorpe BC/Jim McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Men ready to take on Ladies in annual event

THE annual match between Northants Men and Northants Ladies will be played at Northampton & District IBA next Wednesday (Oct 25) at 2pm.

The women’s team is as follows:

Rink 1: Dorothy Diver, Desborough IBC/Val Scott, Brackley & District BC/Barbara Oliver, Daventry IBC/Joan Watts, Daventry IBC

Rink 2: Lynn Upton, Brackley & District BC/Margaret Tyler, Wellingborough BC/Denise Carlin, Desborough IBC/Joyce Porter, Northampton & District IBA

Rink 3: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Elsie Hatton, Brackley & District BC/Vicki Rushall, Daventry IBC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC

Rink 4: Marion Mackie, Kettering Lodge BC/Pam Page, Desborough IBC/Joan Bryan, Kettering Lodge BC/Liz Keeney, Desborough IBC

Rink 5: Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Elaine Urquhart, Brackley & District BC/Pam Sallaway, Rushden Town BC/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 6: Julie Spreadbury, Daventry IBC/Jo Johns, Desborough IBC/Linda Warren, Northampton & District IBA/Wilma Walker, Desborough IBC

Reserves: Maxine Belski, Desborough IBC/Sue Lomas, Desborough IBC