BOWLS: Super six provides big Liberty Trophy success for Northants

Northants Men stormed into the semi-finals of the prestigious inter-county national Liberty Trophy with an emphatic quarter-final win over Gloucestershire at Northampton & District IBA.

With wins on all six rinks, the County dominated the match with a plus advantage of 52 shots.

That could easily have been many more had Gloucestershire not conceded the match with six ends still to be played of the scheduled 108.

The first end was shared, with the two counties showing five shots each, but thereafter, the County steadily eased in front, end after end, to be leading by 15 shots after five ends played across the green,

They were 26 shots up five ends later, and after 15 ends of play the advantage was half a century and the end was close.

The highest scoring rink for the County was that skipped by Paul Broderick which notched up a massive advantage at this level of competition of 24 shots, and of the 16 ends played, his opponents won just four of them, and from having shared the end wins over the first four,

Broderick and his men really hammered home their advantage by collecting 20 shots without reply over the next eight ends.

Jamie Walker’s rink was trailing their opponents for the first eight ends, but then collected a score of five shots to steal the lead, but then over the next eight ends trailed their opponents again, and when playing the last end were 15-19 shots adrift.

But another count of five shots on that last end gave them the victory which gave the County a clean sweep of wins.

Neil Corbyn’s rink had a very tense and competitive match for 11 of its 15 ends played, with a total of 13 shots scored at that stage, his opponents winning five ends with one shot on each of them, and Corbyn winning six of them, but picking up two counts of two as well as singles, to be leading 8-5.

Thereafter the last four ends went Corbyn’s way for a comfortable win.

The final score was Northants 125 Gloucestershire 73.

Rink scores, Gloucestershire skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Curtis Johnson, Ben Sharpe, Dominic Graham & Paul Broderick 31 – John Tombs 7

Rink 2: Adam Pitfield, Andy Smith, Darren Lyman & Neil Corbyn 17 – Nathan Kitchen 5

Rink 3: Richard Lemon, David Walker, Darren Childs & Jamie Walker 20 – Ben Coldrick 19

Rink 4: Dave Love, Jason Bryan, John Haines & Neil McKee 20 – K Hinder 13

Rink 5: Tony Dicks, Richard Mann, Matt Pownall & Vernon Gearey 16 – Alan Tregoning 13

Rink 6: Neil Rolfe, Chris Bland, Callum Height & Andrew Manton 21 – M Prosser 16

Northants Ladies claim easy win against Kettering Lodge

NORTHANTS Ladies were 75-35 winners at Kettering Lodge in the friendly match between them.

The County had three winning rinks and drew one, to win by 40 shots.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Anita Petrucci, claiming an 18-shot victory..

Rink scores, County names first, as follows:

Rink 1: Marlene Armitage, Dorothy Diver, Susan Lomas & Joan Watts 14 – Janice Hamilton, Chris Johnson, Janet Page & Sian Hughes-Jones 14

Rink 2: Velda Cooper, Elaine Urquhart, Linda Warren & Anita Petrucci 22 – Ann Catlin, Priscilla Davies, Marion Mackie & Pat Starsmore 4

Rink 3: Lynn Upton, Elsie Hatton, Denise Carlin & Wilma Walker 16 – Helen McAdams, S Britton, Barbara Murkett & Margaret Bosworth 7

Rink 4: Pat Bodily, Pam Sallaway, Joan Sidebottom & Jeannie Flippance 23 – Delia Panther, Jan Old, Joan Bryan & Audrey Height 10

Women name squad for Warwickshire match

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Women IBA in their Midland Counties match against Warwickshire on Sunday, January 29, at Northampton & District IBA (12.30pm).

Rink 1: Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC/Pam Page, Desborough IBC/Joan Sidebottom, Northampton & District IBA/Tina Broderick, Wellingborough BC

Rink 2: Debbie Watkins, Kingsthorpe BC/Chris Cooper, Wellingborough BC/Vicki Rushall, Daventry IBC/Joyce Porter, Northampton & District IBA

Rink 3: Joyce George, Wellingborough/Dawn Owen, Desborough IBC/Jeannie Flippance, Desborough IBC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Lynn Upton, Brackley & District BC/Dorothy Diver, Desborough IBC/Wilma Walker, Desborough IBC/Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5: Julie Spreadbury, Daventry IBC/Heather Lack, Kettering Lodge BC/Linda Warren, Northampton & District IBA/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC

Rink 6: Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Elaine Urquhart, Brackley & District BC/Alison Dring, Wellingborough BC/Joan Watts, Daventry IBC

Reserves: Denise Carlin, Desborough IBC/Anita Petrucci, Northampton & District IBA/Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Elsie Hatton, Brackley & District BC

Northants name team for Norfolk friendly

NORTHANTS Men have named their team for their friendly against Norfolk IBA at Desborough on Wednesday, January 25 (2pm).

Rink 1: Will Clelland, Desborough IBC/Tony Warren,Northampton & District IBA/Peter Mellor, Desborough IBC/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 2: Harvey Fruish, Northampton & District IBA/Don Scott, Brackley & District BC/Bob Tingle, Desborough IBC/John Haines, Desborough IBC

Rink 3: Malcolm White, Rushden Town BC/John Carson, Desborough IBC/Geoff Allen, Daventry IBC/Norman Gibb, Desborough IBC

Rink 4: Keith Howlett, Desborough IBC/Brian Langton, Rushden Town BC/Brian Sherwood, Rushden Town George Warren, Desborough IBC

Rink 5: Dougie Cooper, Desborough IBC/Eddie Chapman, Wellingborough BC/John Streather, Rushden Town BC/Richard Somerton, Brackley & District BC

Rink 6: Jim Diver, Desborough IBC/Robin Frost, Northampton & District IBA/Stuart Lowe, Daventry IBC/Bernard Spreadbury, Daventry IBC

Reserves: Keith Pick, Desborough IBC/Doug Ainsworth, Desborough IBC/Brian Diver, Desborough IBC/Dave Williamson, Northampton & District IBA/Rob Duff, Desborough IBC

National results

LATEST national competition results.

Ladies Fours second round: Chloe Weston, Elaine Cox, Joan Sidebottom & Louise Haladij, Northampton & District IBA beat Abby Woodward, Lois Woodward, Jeannie Flippance & Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough IBC 21-10

Ladies Over-50 Wood Triples second round: Yvonne McKee, Brenda Bishop & Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC beat Linda Warren, Janet Swift & Joyce Porter, Northampton & District IBA 15-7.

Mixed Under-18 Singles third round: Maisie Lee, Northampton & District IBA lost to Tom Wheeler, Rugby Thornfield IBC 2-0

Mixed Family Pairs second round: Conor & Jason Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC beat Iain & David Walker, Kingsthorpe BC 17-8

Men’s Two Wood singles second round: Jamie Walker, Kingsthorpe BC beat Iain Walker, Kingsthorpe BC 21-4

Men’s Triples third round: Andrew Manton, Neil McKee & Connor Cinato, Kingsthorpe BC beat John Freeman, Tony O’Leary & Ollie Kirkwood, Northampton & District IBA 15-9

Men’s Over 60s Pairs second round: Alan Dunkley & partner, Brackley & District BC lost to Clive Graves, Slade IBC 14-15

Men’s Over 60s Fours second round: Pete Maloy, Pete Morris, Jim McKee & Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Richard Leather, Dave Smith, Bob Brown & George Clifton, Kingsthorpe BC 21-12

Men’s Over-50s Triples third round: Pete Maloy, Jim McKee & Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Jim Diver, Peter Ward & John Haines, Desborough IBC 18-11

Walker trio take the win against Wellingborough

IN the Northants Men’s Triples first round, Jamie Walker’s triple of Kingsthorpe BC beat Malcolm Chambers’ triple of Wellingborough BC 18-6.

Kingsthorpe show they are a Top Club

KINGSTHORPE enjoyed a handsome 16-0 Top Club win over Desborough.

Top Club is an inter-club competition for the disciplines of two wood singles for both men and women, and mixed pairs, mixed triples and mixed fours, with points awarded as follows: The Singles two points each, the Pairs, Triples and Fours four points each, with points shared for any discipline which draws.

Kingsthorpe BC beat Desborough IBC 16-0. Details as follows, Kingsthorpe names first:

2 Wood Women: Marilyn Oram beat Jeannie Flippance 18-10

2 Wood Men: Ben Sharpe beat Will Clelland 20-6

Pairs: Dena Bryan & Connor Cinato beat Rebecca Wigfield & Peter Ward 18-15

Triples: Yvonne McKee, Mick Sharpe & Jamie Walker beat Abby Woodward, Richard Mann & John Haines 16-14

Fours: Debbie Watkins, Hilary Sharpe, Vernon Gearey & Andrew Manton beat Lois Woodward, Karen Collins, Carl Wigfield & George Warren 17-15

Report: This was a contest which, from the points allocation point of view, would suggest an easy run out for Kingsthorpe, but this was far from the case.

The two singles were fairly comprehensive wins for a total of four points (two points each) but the Pairs, Triples and Fours, with four points available for each discipline, could have swung either way for all three, with so few shots between each.

Kingsthorpe can’t get the better of Norfolk

KINGSTHORPE suffered 71-61 defeat to Norfolk in the Egham Trophy, which is an inter-club competition for four mixed rinks, with normally two playing at home and two playing away.

As the two clubs playing in this match are based in excess of 100 miles, the match was played for all four rinks at the neutral venue of Cambridge Chesterton IBC.

Details as follows. Norfolk skips only:

Rink 1: Marilyn Oram, Dena Bryan, Ben Sharpe & Connor Cinato 18 – Richard Summers 13

Rink 2: Celia Morris, Hilary Sharpe, Vernon Gearey & Andrew Manton 9 - James Segolo 23

Rink 3: Debbie Watkins, Sharon Tansley, Mark Tompkins & Mick Sharpe 12 – Wayne Willgress 24

Rink 4: Yvonne McKee, Di Brumwell, Jim McKee & Jamie Walker 22 – Bernie Perrett 11

Daventry deliver good win in Wessex League

DAVENTRY secured a 77-60 win over Rugby Thornfield in their latest Wessex League clash, a result that saw them claim 15 points out of a possible 16.

Rink details, skips only, as follows with Daventry names first:

At Rugby: Rink 1: Bernard Spreadbury 22 – J Kilsby 17

Rink 2: Mick Worthington 15 – J Furness 15

At Daventry: Rink 3 Michael Moulton 18 – R Scott 16

Rink 4: Peter Dymond 22 – B Trueman 12

Northants Under-25s claim Eastern Counties win over Essex

NORTHANTS Under-25s were 36-32 winners over Essex in their Eastern Counties Double Rink League clash at Tye Green IBC in Harlow.

The County claimed the two-shots win overall, and with rink wins shared, the County picked up three points to the one of Essex.

Rink scores as follows, Essex skips only:

Rink 1: Connor Rollings, Shannon Swift, Kieran Rollings & Tom Wellburn 20 – B Stewart 14

Rink 2: Lois Woodward, Billie Swift, David Iddles & Abbey Woodward 16 – D Rodgers 18