BOWLS: Somerton’s rink stars in comfortable win for Northants

Northants Men easily won their annual match against the Northants Vice Presidents BA, cruising to a 147-82 vicory.

All of the County rinks won, with the highest one being skipped by Richard Somerton which posted a 24 shots win.

Rink details as follows, NIBA names first:

Rink 1: Malcolm White, Phil Page, Andy Hogg & John Haines 20 – Donna Williamson, Dave Thurley, Fred Bosworth & Dave Williamson 13

Rink 2: Keith Howlett, Rob Hyde, Brian Langton & Richard Somerton 36 – Ollie Pearson, Jeff Talbot, Dennis Sansome & Mick Weatherill 12

Rink 3: Don Scott, Kip Franksom, Bob Tingle & Geoff Harris 26 – Albert Julyan, Vic Wallace, Bryan Audis & Jack Brown 13

Rink 4: Alan Diver, Rod Douglass, Brian Sherwood &Terry James 21 – John Cooper, Peter Byworth, Steve Hollywood & Colin Incles 16

Rink 5: Stuart Lowe, Harvey Fruish, Tony Warren & Tony Weston 25 – Maurice Tyler, Margaret Tyler, Len Marshall & Dick Howell 12

Rink 6: Malcolm O’Hanlon, Keith Pick, John Streather & Geoff Hunt 19 – Brian Robbins, Critchley, Barry Hogston & Dave Stewart 16

Men select squad for friendly encounter

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Men in their forthcoming friendly against the Northamptonshire Women’s IBA at Northampton & District IBA on Harborough Road in Northampton.

Rink 1: Don Scott, Brackley & District BC/Richard Upton, Brackley & District BC/Brian Diver, Desborough IBC/John Haines, Desborough IBC

Rink 2: Keith Howlett, Desborough IBC/Will Keeney, Desborough IBC/Mark Courtney, Desborough IBC/Bernard Spreadbury, Daventry IBC

Rink 3: Harvey Fruish, Northampton & District IBA/John Carson, Desborough IBC/Richard Somerton, Brackley & District BC/George Warren , Desborough IBC

Rink 4: Stuart Lowe, Daventry IBC/Bob Brogden, Northampton & District IBA/Alan Watts, Daventry IBC/Tony Weston, Northampton & District IBA

Rink 5: Alan Diver, Desborough IBC/Tony Warren,Northampton & District IBA/Geoff Harris, Rushden Town BC/Jim McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Colin Barnes, Northampton & District IBA/Robin Frost, Northampton & District IBA/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC/Terry James, Rushden Town BC

Reserves: John Barber, Desborough IBC/Bob Sullivan, Desborough IBC/Bob Tingle, Desborough IBC/Andy Hogg, Northampton & District IBA

McKee and Walker beaten in final clash

KINGSTHORPE’S Neil McKee and Jamie Walker were beaten in the Indoor Pairs Final at Wellingborough BC, losing out to Borough pair Scott Johnson and Paul Broderick.

The final was held over from last season due to Walker’s international commitments, with Johnson and Broderick claiming the belated title 18-15.

It was a hard-fought match, and the score stood at 15-15 with two ends to play, with the Borough pair winning those final two ends.

Narrow win against Boro in Yetton Trophy

Northampton & District were 67-63 winners against Wellingborough in the Yetton Trophy, which is an inter club competition for four rinks, with two playing at home and two playing away.

Details of rinks as follows, Northampton names first:

At Northampton: Rink 1: Jackie Dale, Julie Jones, Louise Haladij & Sue Lane 20 Jean Burgess, Sylvia Downer, Abbi Johnson-Young & Alison Dring 9

Rink 2: Chloe Weston, Lisbeth Milburn, Anita Hickman & Heather Newton 10 Marlene Armitage, Paige Johnson-Young, Marilyn Dunkley & Jan Hunt 17

At Wellingborough: Rink 3: June Smith, Shannon Swift, Billie Swift & Joyce Porter 12 – Joyce George, Phyll Parry, Maureen McDonald & Pam Reynolds 14

Rink 4: Debbie Bradshaw, Janet Denton, Donna Williamson & Linda Warren 25 – Sandra Lake, Helena Norman, Sue Collins & Viv Gaudyn 23

Daventry were beaten 83-82 in their clash with Kettering Lodge.

Details as follows, Kettering names first:

At Kettering: Rink 1: Priscilla Davies, Elizabeth Dalton-Stirling, Sue Briggs & Audrey Height 17 (including extra end) – Sylvia Plant, Chris Cross, Jill Welch & Vicki Rushall 26

Rink 2: Elaine Farley, Cynthia Bird, Sheila Rigby & Heather Lack 22 – J Worthington, Jeanette Taylor, Shirley Shucksmith & Judy Hicks 16

At Daventry: Rink 3: Janice Hamilton, Helen McAdams, Sian Hughes-Jones & Margaret Haig 28 – Julie Spreadbury, Mary Gillard, Edna Worrall & Brenda Bishop 10

Rink 4: Marian Mackie, Helen Partridge, Karen Austin & Pat Starsmore 16 – Margaret Daynes, Barbara Oliver, Rhona Holland & Joan Watts 30

In the national Champion of Champions competition, Kingsthorpe’s Yvonne McKee was a 21-10 winner over Daventry’s Vickie Rushall.

In the Egham Trophy, which is an inter club competition for four mixed rinks, with two playing at home and two playing away, Kingsthorpe were emphatic 113-54 winners over Daventry.

The second round draw has been made, and will see Kingsthorpe BC take on Kettering Lodge BC and Northampton & District IBA take on Desborough IBC.

Kingsthorpe are out of the Top Club, which is an inter club competition for two wood singles for men and women, mixed pairs, triples and fours.

The Northampton team were beaten 14-2 (83-61 shots) by Wellingborough BC.

Details as follows, Wellingborough names first:

2 Wood Singles – Women: Sue Collins 10 – Marilyn Oram 15

2 Wood Singles – Men: Curtis Johnson 14 – Ben Sharpe 11

Pairs: Tina & Paul Broderick 22 – Hilary Sharpe & Connor Cinato 13

Triples: Abbi Johnson-Young, Darren Lyman & Darren Childs 13 – Katie Smith, Mick Sharpe & Jamie Walker 8

Fours: Alison Dring, Viv Gaudyn, Matt Pownall & Callum Height 24 – Debbie Watkins, Di Brumwell, Vernon Gearey & Andrew Manton 14

In the Denny Cup, an inter club competition for four rinks, with two playing at home and two playing away, Brackley & District lost to Whiteknights IBC of Reading 84-68, and Daventry lost to Desborough 98-74.