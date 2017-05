BOWLS: Northants men gearing up for Midland Counties clash

Northants Men have announced their team for a Midland Counties match against Derbyshire at Long Eaton Town Bowls Club on Saturday.

The match is being played for the Francis Burton Trophy and starts at 2pm.

Rink 1: David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC/Phil Reeves, Abington BC/Andrew Burrows, Oundle BC/Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC

Rink 2: Dave Love, Wellingborough BC/David Walker, Northampton West End BC/Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC/Mark Tompkins, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Adam Brown, Abington BC/Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC/Pete Ward, Desborough Town BC/Jonathan Brown, Abington BC

Rink 4: Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC/Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC/Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5: Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Ashley Linnell, Northampton West End BC/Michael Moulton, Heyford BC/Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC

Rink 6: Curtis Johnson, Wellingborough BC/Connor Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC/Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/John Freeman, Abington BC

County set to compete for White Rose trophy

NORTHANTS Under-25s play a Double Rink match against Huntingdonshire on Sunday at Kingsthorpe BC (10am).

The teams will be competing for the National White Rose trophy, and team boss Jason Bryan has selected the following players to form his squad of 10 players from which his two rinks will come.

Adam Pitfield (Burton Latimer Town BC), Connor Rollings (Kettering Lodge BC), Connor Cinato (Kettering Midland Band BC), Conor Bryan, David Iddles (Kingsthorpe BC), Tom Wellburn (Northampton Express BC), Danny Walker, David Walker and William Walker (Northampton West End BC).

Ladies secure victory in Berkshire battle

NORTHANTS Ladies were winners in their friendly clash against Berkshire at Irchester.

Although the rink wins were equally shared, due to some rather large scores on the County’s three winning rinks, they won by a massive margin of 72 shots. The highest scoring for the County was the rink skipped by Yvonne McKee which gave their opponents a fair bashing by 33 shots, and not far behind was the rink of Rebecca Wigfield which won by 32 shots.

The final score was a 154-82 win for Northants.

Rink details as follows, Berkshire skips only:

Rink 1: Margaret Watts, Jeannie Flippance, Katie Smith & Rebecca Wigfield 39 – S Durkin 7

Rink 2: Abby Woodward, Linda Warren, Ann-Marie Waters & Tina Broderick 16 – V Oakley 19

Rink 3: Celia Morris, Audrey Height, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe 29 – B Wall 12

Rink 4: Sandra Mawson, Jill Welch, Pat Bodily & Barbara Haseldine 15 – S Harrison 18

Rink 5: Chris Cooper, Trish Basford, Emma Gray & Sharon Hall 17 – G Chamberlain 21

Rink 6: Janet Ashby, Brenda Bishop, Alison Dring & Yvonne McKee 38 – N Holder 5

Northants beaten in Kingsthorpe clash

NORTHANTS men hosted Oxfordshire in a Middleton Cup practice match and were beaten 124-111 at Kingsthorpe BC.

The rink wins were shared at 3-3, but it was the visitors who claimed the win.

Oxfordshire were always just in front, and although the advantage in shots fluctuated a little, with the visitors being 22 shots up at around the halfway mark, the County fought back over the next few ends to reduce the deficit to just 10 shots with 15 ends played by all rinks.

The highest scoring rink for the County was that skipped by Connor Cinato, which posted a seven shots win.

Mark Tompkins of Kingsthorpe, playing his first Northants match after moving to the county, skipped a winning rink, albeit by just one shot, and the other winning rink for the County was that of long serving Middleton Cup player, Roger Tansley.

Rink scores, Oxon skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Dave Love, David Walker, Richard Lemon & Mark Tompkins 25 – Steve Witcombe 24

Rink 2: Keith Height, Ashley Linnell, Alan Ashby & Darren Childs 11 – Paul Sharman 21

Rink 3: Adam Pitfield, Daniel Height, Peter Ward & Andrew Manton 19 – Nick Rae-Walsh 20

Rink 4: Curtis Johnson, Connor Rollings, John Freeman & Jim McKee 14 – David Leighfield 25

Rink 5: Adam Brown, Jonathan Brown, Will Walker & Roger Tansley 18 – Ray Gaskins 17

Rink 6: Danny Walker, Shaun Marriott, Martin Gearey & Connor Cinato 24 – Mark Sykes 17

County come out on top in friendly game

NORTHANTS Vice-Presidents beat Huntingdonshire VPs 117-108 in a friendly at Sawtry Bowls Club.

The County won despite having just one winning rink.

That rink was skipped by Paul Cooke, and won by 14 shots.

In the other five rinks, the County lost four and tied the other, but the total shots against the County VPs only amounted to five shots.

Rink details, Hunts skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: John Allen, Barry Basford, Roger Atkins & Colin Incles 20 – Mervyn Linnell 21

Rink 2: Maurice Tyler, Steve Hollywood, Richard Pitts & Dave Betts 12 – Les Sharp 14

Rink 3: Albert Julyan, Derek Essam, Len Marshall & Dave Stewart 17 – Jim Daniel 17

Rink 4: David Maule, Vic Wallace, Dennis Sansome & Paul Cooke 31 – Ian Stocker 17

Rink 5: Brian Robbins, Jim Walvin, Ken Legan & Brian Hunt 15 – Ian Walton 16

Rink 6: Ollie Pearson, Peter Kitchener, Barry Hogston & David Williamson 22 – Tony Dymond 23

Ladies select team for Middle England match

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Ladies in a Middle England League match against Warwickshire next Thursday (May 25) at Stoke Bowls Club in Coventry (1.30pm).

Rink 1: Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC/Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC/Margaret McGillivray, Desborough Town BC

Rink 3: Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Ann Stewart, Irchester BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Anita Petrucci, Abington BC

Rink 4: Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC/Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Pam Sallaway, Rushden Town BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Margaret Cave, Thrapston BC/Eleanor Winters, Corby Forest BC/Viv Gaudyn, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Travelling Reserves: Jo Johns, Geddington & Newton BC/Debbie Watkins, Kingsthorpe BC/Trish Basford, Geddington & Newton BC

County results

LATEST results from county competitions.

Ladies Fours first round: Linda Warren, Janet Warr, Billie Swift & Janet Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Pauline Letts, Margaret McIntosh, Elaine Cox & Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC 19-13; Sandra Mawson, Pat Bodily, Yvonne McKee & Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC beat Sue Upton, Christine Shepheard-Walwyn, Margaret Goodwin & Sue Collett, Woodford-cum-Membris BC 33-7; Sharon Tansley, Taylor David, Michelle Harris, & Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC beat Judy Jones, Gill Crossley, Marjorie Keal & Anita Petrucci, Abington BC 28-7

Ladies Fours second round: Brenda Bishop’s rink, Kingsthorpe BC beat Ann-Marie Waters’ rink, Roade BC 24-9; Celia Morris, Debbie Watkins, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Anita Gearey, Barbara David, Betty Johns & Joan Sidebottom, Roade BC 26-3; Diane Brown, Debbie Bradshaw, Lisbeth Milburn & Debbie Cadd, Abington BC beat Lesley Singleton, Wen Hill, Elaine Munton & Victoria Stevenson, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 23-15

Ladies Fours quarter-finals: Alison Dring, Tina Broderick, Emma Gray & Sharon Hall, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Linda Warren, Janet Warr, Billie Swift & Janet Swift, Abbey Park BC 22-13; Debbie Bradshaw, Diane Brown, Lisbeth Milbuirn & Debbie Cadd, Abington BC beat Margaret Watts, Jeannie Flippance, Katie Smith & Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC 20-19; Celia Morris, Debbie Watkins, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Val Bailey, Simone Evans, Jenny Dempsey & Viv Gaudyn, Higham Ferrers Town BC 22-19; Sandra Mawson, Brenda Bishop, Pat Bodily & Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC beat Jo Johns, Jan Randle, Karon Bierton & Jeanette Humphreys, Geddington & Neswton BC 32-9

Ladies Fours semi-finals: Alison Dring, Tina Broderick, Emma Gray & Sharon Hall, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Sandra Mawson, Brenda Bishop, Pat Bodily & Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC 18-12: Debbie Bradshaw, Diane Brown, Lisbeth Milburn & Debbie Cadd, Abington BC beat Celia Morris, Debbie Watkins, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC 24-17

Men’s singles: David Jones, Bugbrooke BC beat Adam Hawkings, Abington BC 21-1

Men’s Fours: Mick Sharpe’s rink, Kingsthorpe BC beat Dave Williamson’s rink, Northampton BBOB BC 20-10; Mick Spear’s rink, Kingsthorpe BC given walkover by Mark Dickens’ rink, St Crispin BC; Nick Hulatt’s rink, Wootton Grange BC beat Michael Moulton’s rink, Heyford BC 20-17; Jonathan Brown’s rink, Abington BC beat Mick Spruels’ rink, Bugbrooke BC 24-21; Darrell Welch’s rink, Daventry Town BC beat Peter Shrimpton’s rink, Woodford-cum-Membris BC 35-5; Phil O’Dell’s rink, St Crispin BC beat Peter Milburn’s rink, Abington BC 18-12; John Freeman’s rink, Abington BC beat Iain Walker’s rink, Northampton West End BC 17-15; Dave Blencowe’s rink, Brackley & District BC beat Martin Walker’s rink, Northampton West End BC 17-16; Trevor Spear’s rink, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Vernon Gearey’s rink, Kingsthorpe BC 20-17; Chris Bland’s rink, Northampton Express BC beat Geoff Hayter’s rink, Bugbrooke BC 19-12; Dave Vernon’s rink, Abington BC given walkover by Pat McAlwane’s rink, Abington; Alan Ashby’s rink, Northampton West End BC beat Dominic Graham’s rink, Northampton Express BC 22-21; Reg Jones’ rink, Abington BC beat Mick Taylor’s rink, Abington BC 19-17; Martin Gearey’s rink, Kingsthorpe BC beat Paul Green’s rink, Northampton Express BC 32-15; Jamie Walker’s rink, Northampton West End BC beat Mark Courtney’s rink, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 15-14

National results

LATEST results from national competitions.

Men’s Champion of Champions Singles: David Jones, Bugbrooke BC beat Philip Daynes, Daventry Town BC 21-15 shots

Club Two Fours: Preliminary Round: Wellingborough BC A beat Earls Barton BC A 38-31; Abington BC B beat St Crispin BC A 54-33; Heyford BC A beat Daventry Town BC A 39-37; Northampton West End BC B beat Northampton Express BC A 48-36; Kingsthorpe BC A beat Abington BC A 43-31; Northampton West End BC A beat Kislingbury BC A 47-20

Mixed Pairs: Sharon Tansley & partner, Roade BC beat Peter Milburn & partner, Abington BC 26-5

Family Pairs: Preliminary Round: Martin Gearey & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Jill Welch, Heyford BC 20-10; Robert White & partner, Northampton Express BC beat Tom Wellburn & partner, Northampton Express BC 26-20; Jamie Walker & partner, Northampton West End BC beat Richard Lemon & partner, Northampton Express BC 26-11 shots

Under 25s claim win against Kettering

NORTHANTS Under 25s were 139-89 winners over Kettering Lodge in a five-rink match.

All five rinks were won by the County, with the highest scoring rink being the one skipped by Danny Walker which had an advantage of 24 shots.

He was closely followed by the rink skipped by Connor Cinato that had a 21 shots victory.

Rink details as follows, County names first:

Rink 1: Cauly Swift, Charlie Franklin,, Conor Bryan & David Walker25 – M Delaney, E Farley, J Smith & Gerry Rowland 9

Rink 2: Connor Rollings, Connor Dolby, David Iddles & Connor Cinato 34 – Marian Mackie, Jan Page, Barry Grant & John Chester 13

Rink 3: Lois Woodward, Jack Botterill, Kyle Buckley & Danny Walker 34 – Paul Harris 10

Rink 4: Abby Woodward, Shannon Swift, Kieran Rollings & Tom Wellburn 25 – Michael Dalton-Stirling, Liz Chester, Peter Furly & Phil Austin 8

Rink 5: Paige Johnson-Young, Louise Haladij, Ashley Linnell & Will Walker 21 – R Douglas, Elizabeth Dalton-Stirling, Karen Austin & Pete Morgan 10