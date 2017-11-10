BOWLS: Northants edge out Berkshire in friendly showdown

Northants Men claimed a 117-107 win over Berkshire in their friendly clash at Kingsthorpe BC.

The win was not only thanks to the highest scoring rink skipped by Jim McKee, who won by 27 shots, but also due to all rinks on the last couple of ends across the green collecting 17 shots to seven conceded.

Rink details as follows, Berks skips only:

Rink 1: Rick Hayes, Eddie Chapman, Geoff Hunt & Peter Mellor 12 – R Taylor 23

Rink 2: Colin Barnes, John Barber, Bob Tingle & Jim McKee 34 – S Rushton 7

Rink 3: Don Scott, Patrick Clerkin, Richard Somerton & George Warren 20 – D Parsonson 17

Rink 4: Jim Brumwell, Andy Hogg & Norman Gibb 21 – Terry Davies 18 (played as triple)

Rink 5: Jim Diver, Kip Frankson, Brian Jones & John Haines 18 – M White 20

Rink 6: Will Clelland, Bob Sullivan, Brian Langton & Michael Moulton 12 – D Jones 22

Northants name Midland Counties teams

NORTHANTS have selected the following players to form rinks to play for the Midland Counties Indoor Bowling Association in friendly matches as shown:

Wednesday, November 15 versus the Midland Counties Bowling Association (outdoor association) at Desborough IBC, at 2.0 p.m. 2 rinks being provided as follows:

Rink 1: Keith Howlett, Bob Tingle, Norman Gibb & George Warren – all Desborough IBC

Rink 2: Rick Hayes, Alan Gardner, Brian Jones & Michael Moulton – all Daventry IBC

Thursday, November 30 versus Oxfordshire Indoor Bowling Association at Oxford City & County IBC, at 2.15 p.m. 1 rink being provided as follows:

Rink 1: Don Scott, Richard Upton, Stuart Lowe & Richard Somerton – all Brackley & District BC

County Ladies name team for Kingsthorpe clash

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Ladies in a friendly six-rink match against Kingsthorpe BC ladies next Wednesday (Nov 15).

Rink 1: Julie Spreadbury, Daventry IBC/Elsie Hatton, Brackley & District BC/Linda Warren, Northampton & District IBA/Joan Watts, Daventry IBC

Rink 2: Lynn Upton, Brackley & District BC/Maxine Belski, Desborough IBC/Wilma Walker, Desborough IBC/Brenda Bishop, Daventry IBC

Rink 3: Helen Humphris, Daventry IBC/Phyll Parry, Wellingborough BC/Pat Symonds, Daventry IBC/Jeannie Flippance, Desborough IBC

Rink 4: Elaine Cox, Northampton &District IBA/Susan Lomas, Desborough IBC/Elaine Urquhart, Brackley & District BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC

Rink 5: Dorothy Diver, Desborough IBC/Denise Carlin, Desborough IBC/Jo Johns, Desborough IBC/Joyce Porter, Northampton & District IBA

Rink 6: Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Rhona Holland, Daventry IBC/Pam Sallaway, Rushden Town BC/Liz Keeney, Desborough IBC

Reserves: Pam Page, Desborough IBC/Dawn Owen, Desborough IBC/Elaine Munton, Kingsthorpe BC

Kingsthorpe and Northampton suffer Yetton Trophy losses

KINGSTHORPE Ladies lost theur Yetton Trophy match to Desborough, going down 89-77.

The Yetton Trophy is an inter-club competition for four rinks with two playing away and two playing at home.

Details as follows, Desborough names first:

At Desborough: Rink 1: Lynn Duff, Pam Page, M Lee & Margaret Watts 28 – Sally Row, Lorna Hart, Celia Morris & Hilary Sharpe 24

Rink 2: Lois Woodward, Dawn Owen, Abby Woodward & Jeannie Flippance 15 - Dawn Rolfe, Val Cannell, Debbie Watkins & Sharon Tansley 15

At Kingsthorpe: Rink 3: Ann Woolston, Dorothy Diver, Denise Carlin & Liz Keeney 27 – Maggie Edwards, Katie Smith, Glenys Emery & Di Brumwell 18

Rink 4: Carol Steadman, Maxine Belski, Wilma Walker & Margaret McGillivray 19 – Maureen Hanwell, Jane Maloy, Sandy Hayter & Pat Bodily 20

Northampton & District were also beaten, going down 76-66 to Kettering Lodge.

Details as follows, Kettering names first:

At Kettering: Rink 1: Priscilla Davies, Elizabeth Dalton-Stirling, Delia Panther & Audrey Height 8 – Elaine Cox, Lesley Young, Billie Swift & Joyce Porter 28

Rink 2: Sheila Rigby, E Farley, C Bird & Margaret Silsby 20 – Janet Swift, Janet Denton, Donna Williamson & Linda Warren 18

At Northampton: Rink 3: Janice Hamilton, Helen McAdams, Sian Hughes-Jones & Margaret Haig 20 – Jackie Dale, Judy Jones, Louise Haladij & Sue Lane 10

Rink 4: Marion Mackie, Sue Briggs, Karen Austin & Pat Starsmore 28 – Chloe Weston, Lisbeth Milburn, Anita Hickman & Heather Newton 10

Borough too strong for Daventry

IN the Yetton Plate, Daventry were beaten 79-73 by Wellingborough.

The plate is an inter-club competition for first round losers in the Yetton Trophy, with four rinks, and two playing at home and two away.

Details as follows, Wellingborough names first:

At Wellingborough: Rink 1: Joyce George, Phyll Parry, Sylvia Downer & Pam Reynolds 12 – Vicki Worthington, Margaret Carty, Sylvia Fuller & Brenda Bishop 19

Rink 2: Sue Collins, Margaret Tyler, Chris Cooper & Maureen McDonald 26 – Sylvia Plant, Shirley Shucksmith, Jill Welch & Vicki Rushall 16

At Daventry: Rink 3: Marlene Armitage, Paige Johnson-Young, Marilyn Dunkley & Jan Hunt 17 – Margaret Daynes, Barbara Oliver, Pat Symonds & Joan Watts 24

Rink 4: Abbi Johnson-Young, Jean Burgess, Alison Dring & Tina Broderick 24 – Sue Yates, Val Hopkins, Helen Humphris & Judy Hicks 14

LATEST results from national competitions

Mixed Pairs first round: Dena Bryan & Connor Cinato, Kingsthorpe BC beat Debbie Watkins & David Walker, Kingsthorpe BC 16-3

Second round: Chloe Weston & Richard Lemon, Northampton & District IBA beat Dena Bryan & Connor Cinato, Kingsthorpe BC 17-10 shots

Men’s four-wood singles: First round: Paul Stevens, Brackley & District BC gave walkover to Andy McIntyre, Carterton IBC

Second round: Alan Dunkley & partner, Brackley & District BC lost to Andrew Docherty & partner, Banbury Cross BC 18-22 shots

Kingsthorpe claim Denny Cup win over Northampton

KINGSTHORPE were 82-50 winners over Northampton & District IBA in their Denny Cup encounter.

The Denny is an inter-club competition for four rinks, with two playing at home and two playing away.

Details as follows, Kingsthorpe names first:

At Kingsthorpe: Rink 1: Jason Bryan, Pete Morris, Mark Tompkins & Mick Sharpe 19 shots – Connor Rollings, Kieran Rollings, Ollie Kirkwood & Chris Bland 13

Rink 2: Mick Spear, Martin Gearey, Vernon Gearey & Andrew Manton 22 – Rob White, Jack Lee, Tony O’Leary & Dominic Graham 13

At Northampton: Rink 3: Chris Wright, David Walker, Ben Sharpe & Jamie Walker 24 – Adam Brown, Jonathan Brown, John Leggett & Richard Lemon 7

Rink 4: Neil Rolfe, Ray Castle, Jim McKee & Connor Cinato 17 – Tony Ellis, Dave Fage, Tony Weston & Andy Smith 17

Kingsthorpe will now play Wellingborough in the next round on Saturday, November 18.

In the Denny Plate, a competition for first-round losers in the Denny Cup, Daventry were beaten 91-75 by Kettering Lodge.

Details as follows, Kettering names first:

At Daventry: Rink 1: Barry Grant, Paul Harris, Olly Turner & Mark Turner 16 – R Pawson, Ray Rumble, Tony Dicks & Mick Worthington 22

Rink : Ali Moxey, John Rigby, John Beal & Steve Mason 21 - Adge Smith, Tony Yates, Phil Daynes & Barry Scott 24

At Kettering: Rink 3: Chris Gray, Pete Austin, David Smith & Sam Gamble 20 – Rick Hayes, Patrick Clerkin, Alan Davies & Peter Dymond 14

Rink 4: Alistair Laird, D Stockham,John Konarczack & Allen Simms 34 – Kip Frankson, Malcolm Foster, Brian Kones & Terry Fuller 15

Daventry were also in action in the Wessex League, and were beaten 99-54 by Solihull IBC.

Details as follows, skips only, Daventry names first:

At Solihull: Rink 1: Michael Moulton lost to A Lewis 12-31

Rink 2: Terry Fuller lost to H Dunachie 15-24

At Daventry: Rink 3: Bernard Spreadbury lost to R Dowler 14-28

Rink 4: Mick Worthington lost to G Langford 13-18