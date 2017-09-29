BOWLS: Northants claim June Armstrong Trophy as they cruise to victory

Northants Men claimed the June Armstrong Trophy as they won their annual challenge match agains Northants Vice Presidents.

The County were too strong for their opponents at Bugbrooke BC, winning 148-79.

Northants had five winning rinks and one that drew, with the highest scoring rink being shared by those skipped by Geoff Hayter and Geoff Hunt (which played as a triple), with a 17 shots advantage.

Rink details as follows, BN names first:

Rink 1: John Higginbottom, Ian Roberts, Malc Mattinson & Mark Courtney 29 – Marion Humphries, John Murkett, Dick Lovesay & Bill Humphries 14

Rink 2: Reg Jones, Brian Hunt, Tim Robinson & Michael Moulton 25 – Maurice Tyler, Martyn Critchley, Colin Jones & Dick Howell 10

Rink 3: Laurie Harrison, David Francis, Bob Tingle & Geoff Hayter 30 – Richard Pitts, Bryan Audis, Barry Basford & Jack Brown 13

Rink 4: Stuart Lowe, Peter Gilkes, Geoff Hunt 29 – Peter Byworth, Peter Kitchener & David Williamson 12

Rink 5: Harvey Fruish, Dave Lovell, Robin Frost & George Willmott 18 – Brian Robbins, Richard Tyack, Dave Betts & Fred Bosworth 13

Rink 6: Colin Barnes, John Cooper, Brian Jones & Geoff Harris 17 – Ollie Pearson, Dennis Sansome, Dave Thurley & Dave Stewart 17

Ladies unable to bag victory in friendly

NORTHANTS Ladies travelled to Buntingford BC to take on Hertfordshire in a friendly, and suffered a 119-93 defeat.

Northants lost on four rinks and won on only two, with their highest winning rink being the one skipped by Barbara Haseldine, which recorded a 13-shot victory.

Rink details as follows:

Rink 1: Margaret Tyler, Ann Stewart, Pat Starsmore & Pat Mattinson 16 – M Dunstone 24

Rink 2: Marlene Armitage, Val Scott, Demise Carlin & Margaret McGillivray 13 – K Halford 25

Rink 3: Brenice Willmott, Heather Lack, Karon Bierton & Jan Hunt 18 – S Moodey 16

Rink 4: Marion Mackie, Chris Cross, Chris Cooper & Val Betts 13 – L Brokes 24

Rink 5: Velda Cooper, Elaine Munton, Jill Welch & Barbara Haseldine 21 – M Hendry 8

Rink 6: Esther Romain, Jo Johns, Wilma Walker & Eleanor Winters 12 – K Cottington 22

Kingsthorpe claim a big league crown

KINGSTHORPE A are celebrating after they secured the Northampton Area Triples League title.

Kingsthorpe finished on 66 points, which meant they finished six points clear of second-placed Northampton West End A.

The finished second on shots difference from Northampton Express A , with both finishing on 60 points.

Bugbrooke were relegated after just one season in the top flight, together with Desborough Town, who suffered their first setback since joining the league.

In division two, St Crispin A won the title, and they are promoted along with second-placed Daventry Town A.

This was the most open division with the runners-up spot in doubt until the final week with five teams still in contention.

Relegated from this division were Roade and Harpole A, the latter enjoying just one season at this level.

Winners of division three were Kislingbury B with Wootton A in second spot.

These two teams are promoted back to the division they left last year after gaining a substantial points advantage over their nearest contenders.

St. Crispin B were relegated back to division four after just one season, accompanied by Cogenhoe who, despite many defeats in single figures, could not go the extra step and win enough of their matches.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last year, Byfield finished as champions of division four after many resounding wins over their opponents.

Northampton Express B were promoted as runners-up after just one season in the lower division.

Kingsthorpe ladies able to clinch the title

KINGSTHORPE claimed the title in the Northampton Ladies Friday Triples League Division One.

Kingsthorpe won the league on 48 points, having won six and lost two of their eight matches. Abbey Park were second place with 36 points, having won five matches and lost three.

Bottom of the pile were winless St Crispin, while in division two the top team was Whyte Melville.

The claimed 41 points, and that was enough for them to win the league despite finishing level on points with Kislingbury.

Kisl club had to settle for second place on the calculation of results and scores.

West End are winners in triples competition

WEST END claimed victory in the final of the Northampton Area Triples League KO competition.

The Northampton club took on Desborough Town at Whyte Melville BC in Moulton, and claimed a 72-42 win.

The game was very close until the 13th and 14th ends when a rink skippered by Darren Childs picked up 12 shots without a reply.

With only two ends left to play, this inspired the rest of his team and West End ran away with the match.