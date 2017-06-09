BOWLS: McKee’s rink play big part in superb victory

Northants Ladies secured a resounding 123-96 success over Bedfordshire in the first game of their national inter-county Johns Trophy campaign at Wilstead BC.

The County had four winning rinks, and the highest scoring of those rinks was that skipped by Yvonne McKee, which posted a very impressive 20 shots victory.

Details as follows, Beds skips only:

Rink 1: Margaret Watts, Jeannie Flippance, Ann-Marie Waters & Rebecca Wigfield 21 – P Bright 14

Rink 2: Janet Ashby, Brenda Bishop, Alison Dring & Yvonne McKee 30 – J Christie 10

Rink 3: Joyce George, Pat Bodily, Jill Welch & Barbara Haseldine 24 – R Grant 14

Rink 4: Julie Spreadbury, Chris Cooper, Emma Gray & Sharon Hall 12 – J Brooks 23

Rink 5: Linda Warren, Audrey Height, Katie Smith & Tina Broderick 23 – J Ralph 16

Rink 6: Celia Morris, Maggie Edwards, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe 13 – C Hills 19

County suffer defeat to Hertfordshire

THE County Men slipped to an agonising 130-126 Middleton Cup defeat to Hertfordshire at Welwyn & District BC, despite winning four of the six rinks played.

The highest scoring of Northants’ winning rinks was shared by two of them, those skipped by Darren Childs and Andrew Manton, which each posted a nine-shots victory.

Unfortunately, the rink skipped by Vernon Gearey lost by 23 shots, and those sort of deficits are hard to overcome.

It was a disappointing start to the campaign for Northants, but the eight points collected thanks to those winning rinks mean they are still in with a shout of progressing in the competition.

Rink details as follows, Herts skips only:

Rink 1: Adam Brown, Jonathan Brown, Will Walker & Roger Tansley 19 – Neil Sharp 25

Rink 2: David Love, Connor Cinato, Jim McKee & Vernon Gearey 9 – Scott Lepley 32

Rink 3: Keith Height, Ashley Linnell, Darren Lyman & Darren Childs 28 – Jerry Rumball 19

Rink 4: Curtis Johnson, Alan Ashby, Paul Broderick & Jamie Walker 25 – Mark Plume 21

Rink 5: Tony O’Leary, Martin Gearey, Mark Tompkins & Phil Exley 20 – Tom Muir 17

Rink 6: Adam Pitfield, John Freeman, Peter Ward & Andrew Manton 25 – David Martin 16

Northants earn easy triumph in friendly

NORTHANTS Men were easy 119-92 winners over the Midland Counties Bowling Association in their friendly at Roade BC.

The County managed four winning rinks, and the highest scoring of one was he one skipped by Mark Courtney, which posted a 15 shots victory.

Not far behind was the rink skipped by Jack Litchfield, which won by just two shots less, and the rink skipped by Michael Moulton (which played as a triple) won by 10 shots.

Rink scores, Midland County skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Paul Cooke, John Chester, Brian Hunt & Mark Courtney 25 – John McQuigan 10

Rink 2: Peter Hoad, Jonathan George, Mossy Waters & Tim Robinson 11 – Keith Manning 23

Rink 3: Don Scott, Peter Court, Bob Tingle & Geoff Hunt 20 – Roger Percival 17

Rink 4: Laurie Harrison, John Cooper, Geoff Hayter & Richard Somerton 16 – George Willmott 18

Rink 5: Stuart Lowe, Tony Warren, Neville Bodily & Jack Litchfield 26 – Stan Orton 13

Rink 6: Peter Gilkes, David Francis & Michael Moulton 21 – Aubrey Brookler 11

Ladies secure narrow Worcestershire win

NORTHANTS Ladies scored a nerve-jangling one-shot win over Worcestershire in their friendly at Burton Latimer BC.

When playing the last end by all rinks, the score was showing just a one-shot lead to the visitors, but the County managed to just outscore their opponents by the two shots needed for a 105-104 victory on that last end.

The counties shared the rink wins equally, and the highest scoring for Norhtants was that skipped by Jan Hunt, which posted an 11 shots victory.

Rink details as follows, Worcestershire skips only:

Rink 1: Julie Spreadbury, Elaine Urquhart, Denise Carlin & Audrey Height 21 – V Hall 16

Rink 2: Trish Basford, Karon Bierton, Ann Stewart & Jeannie Flippance 20 – J Drener 17

Rink 3: Joyce George, Sandra Mawson, Sandy Hayter & Tina Broderick 15 – J Hemms 25

Rink 4: Marlene Armitage, Elaine Munton, Linda Warren & Jan Hunt 22 – E Allen 11

Rink 5: Maggie Edwards, Rhona Holland, Gill Letts & Nancy Tebbutt 10 – P Harris 17

Rink 6: Jo Johns, Brenice Willmott, Eleanor Winters & Pat Bodily 17 – J Parfitt 18

Northants name team for Cavaliers clash

THE following players have been selected by Northants Men for their friendly match against the Cavaliers BA on June 14 at Wellingborough BC (2pm).

Rink 1: Laurie Harrison, Earls Barton BC/David Francis, Bugbrooke BC/Robin Frost, Bugbrooke BC/George Willmott, Irchester BC

Rink 2: Will Clelland, Corby Seagrave House BC/John Chester, Kettering Lodge BC/Brian Diver, Corby Seagrave House BC/Richard Somerton, Brackley & District BC

Rink 3: Paul Cooke, Carlsberg BC/Peter Gilkes, Bugbrooke BC/Norman Gibb, Corby Seagrave House BC/Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC

Rink 4: Stuart Lowe, Brackley & District BC/Dave Garland, Kingsthorpe BC/John Streather, Rushden Town BC/Mossy Waters, Rushden Town BC

Rink 5: Peter Hoad, Northampton Express BC/Don Scott, Brackley & District BC/Colin Barnes, Abington BC/George Warren, Corby Seagrave House BC

Rink 6: A.N. Other/Jonathan George, Wellingborough/A.N. Other/Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC

Vernon’s men Gear up for Suffolk showdown

VERNON GEAREY has named his team for Northants Men’s next Middleton Cup clash against Suffolk at Wellingborough BC on Saturday (June 10, 2pm).

Rink 1: Keith Height, Thrapston BC/Ashley Linnell, Northampton West End BC/Darren Lyman, Wellingborough BC/ Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC

Rink 2: Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC/John Freeman, Abington, Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Curtis Johnson, Wellingborough BC/Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Paul Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC/Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC

Rink 4: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/Mark Tompkins, Kingsthorpe BC/Phil Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 5: David Love, Wellingborough BC/Daniel Height, Northampton West End BC/Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC/Connor Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC/Will Walker, Northampton West End BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Reserves: Jim McKee, Kingsthorpe BC/Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC/Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Adam Brown, Abington BC/Jonathan Brown, Abington BC

Latest county results

LATEST results from county competitions.

Ladies Pairs first round: Janet Ashby & partner, Northampton West End BC beat Elaine Munton & partner,Northampton Whyte Melville BC 23-16; Jackie Harrington & partner, Brackley & District BC beat Serena Santer & partner, St Crispin BC 21-14; Pat Bodily & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Sue Prior & partner, Brackley & District BC 26-11; Billie Swift & partner, Abbey Park BC beat Sharon Tansley & partner, Roade BC 18-16

Second round: Yvonne McKee & partner, Kingsthorpe BC given walkover by Jill Welch & partner, Heyford BC Debbie Cadd & partner, Abington BC given walkover by Helen Blaby & partner Kislingbury BC

Lades 55 & Over Pairs first round: Di Brumwell & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Sue Collett & partner, Woodford-cum-Membris BC 19-14

Second round: Barbara Astle & partner, Abington BC given walkover by Janet Riome & partner, Harpole BC; Yvonne McKee & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Elaine Munton & partner, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 21-17

Men’s four-wood singles first round: Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Darrell Welch, Daventry Town BC 21-8; Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC beat Mark Dickens, St Crispin BC 21-13; John Freeman, Abington BC beat Alan Dunkley, Abington BC 21-18; Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC beat Pete Milburn, Abington BC 21-18; David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC beat Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC 21-18; Jason Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC beat Philip Daynes, Daventry Town BC 21-11; Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC given a walkover by Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC; Adam Brown, Abington BC beat Dave Fage, Abington BC 21-19; Will Walker, Northampton West End BC given walkover by Neil Rolfe, Northampton Express BC; A Johnson, Abington BC beat Nick Hulatt, Wootton Grange BC 21-11; Phil Reeve, Abington BC beat Morris Freeman, Abington BC 21-3; Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC beat Peter Hoad, Northampton Express BC 21-17; Rob Archer, Abington BC beat Phil Manley, Cogenhoe BC 21-18; Chris Terry, Northampton Express BC beat Tim Dawkins, Kingsthorpe BC 21-14; Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Jack Botterill, Wootton Grange BC 21-14; G Marsh, Wootton Grange BC beat Jim Haddock, Wootton Grange BC 21-17; Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat Alan Coleman, Abington BC 21-13; Dominic Graham, Northampton Express BC beat Martin Walker, Northampton West End BC 21- 15; Ian Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC 21-16; Paul Green, Northampton Express BC beat Colin Barnes, Abington BC 21-20; Nolan Harrell, Byfield BC given walkover by David Vernon, Abington BC; Conor Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC beat D Trassler, Northampton West End BC21-5; Nathan Betts, Northampton West End BC beat John Higginbottom, Abington BC 21-6

Mixed Secretary/Treasurer Singles first round Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC beat Harvey Fruish, Abington BC 21-1; Chris Beck, Abington BC beat Morris Freeman, Heyford BC 21-8; Andrew Cragg, Bugbrooke BC beat Nick Beirne, St Crispin BC 21-18

Mixed pairs: Richard Lemon & partner, Northampton Express BC given walkover by Keith Botterill, Wootton Grange BC; Martin Walker & Partner, Northampton West End BC given walkover by Graham Prior & partner, Brackley & District BC

National results

LATEST national competition results.

Ladies Champion of Champions singles first round: Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC 21-11; Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC 21-15

Ladies eenior singles: Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC

Ladies senior pairs: Sharon Tansley & partner, Roade BC beat Sandra Mawson & partner, Kingsthorpe BC 19-16; Linda Warren & partner, Roade BC beat Janet Ashby & partner, Northampton West End BC 19-10

Men’s Champion of Champions singles: Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat David Jones, Bugbrooke BC 21-12

Men’s senior singles: Colin Barnes, Abington BC beat Martin Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-6

Men’s senior pairs: Jim McKee & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Alan Coleman & partner, Abington BC 29-21; Colin Barnes & partner, Abington BC beat David Jones & partner, Bugbrooke BC

Top Club - multi-discipline competition including 2 Wood Singles, 4 Wood Singles, Pairs, Triples & Fours: Roade BC A beat Brackley & District BC A 3-2

Club two fours: Northampton West End BC A beat Kingsthorpe BC A 46-39

Mixed pairs: Danny Walker & partner, Northampton West End BC beatMark Dickens & partner, St Crispin BC 22-10

Mixed fours: Sharon Tansley’s rink, Roade BC beat Peter Milburn’s rink,Abington BC 27-7; Danny Walker’s rink, Northampton West End BC beat Martin Walker’s rink, Northampton West End BC 19-18; Debbie Cadd’s rink, Abington BC beat Mark Dickens’ rink, St Crispin BC 22-20

Family pairs first round: Iain Walker & partner, Northampton West End BC beat Jonathan Brown & partner, Abington BC 26-16; Jamie Walker & partner, Northampton West End BC beat Rob White & partner, Northampton Express BC 18-17

Second round: Iain Walker & partner, Northampton West End BC beat Duncan M\arriott & partner, Northampton West End BC 21-20 shots

Over-60 double rink: Kingsthorpe BC A beat Brackley & District BC A 46-18