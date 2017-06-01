BOWLS: Late changes make no difference as Northants see off Lincolnshire

A much-changed Northants Men’s team secured an excellent 128-106 Midland Counties win over Lincolnshire at Grantham BC on Saturday.

Hit by a flurry of late withdrawals, the County were still too strong for their hosts.

Northants had four winning rinks, the highest scoring of which was the one skipped by Darren Childs that recorded a 16 shots victory.

Rinks as follows, no Lincs names:

Rink 1: David Love, David Vernon, Michael Moulton & Richard Lemon 26 – Lincs 23

Rink 2: Peter Hoad, Connor Rollings, Tony O’Leary & Jim McKee 22 – Lincs 14

Rink 3: Colin Barnes, Glen Munns, Martin Gearey & Vernon Gearey 18 – Lincs 19

Rink 4: Adam Brown, Richard Somerton, Peter Ward & Jonathan Brown 17 – Lincs 27

Rink 5: David Iddles, Phil Reeve, Andrew Burrows & Alan Ashby 16 – Lincs 10

Rink 6: Chris Gray, Ashley Linnell, Darren Lyman & Darren Childs 29 – Lincs 13

County name team for Bedfordshire date

NORTHANTS Ladies open their Johns Trophy campaign this Saturday (June 3, 1.30pm) with a match against Bedfordshire at Wilstead BC.

The following players have been selected.

Rink 1; Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Chris Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Emma Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Sharon Hall, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 2: Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC/Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Joyce George, Wellingborough BC/Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Rink 4: Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC/Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5; Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Katie Smith, Desborough Town BC/Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 6: Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC/Jeannie Flippance, Desborough Town BC/Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC

Travelling Reserves: Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC

County men gearing up for Middleton Cup

SATURDAY sees the start of the Middleton Cup campaign for Northants Men.

The County travel to Welwyn & District BC to take on Hertfordhsire (2pm start) and team boss Vernon Gearey has selected the following players.

Rink 1: Curtis Johnson, Wellingborough BC/Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Paul Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC/Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC

Rink 2: David Love, Wellingborough BC/Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC/Jim McKee, Kingsthorpe BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC/John Freeman, Abington BC/Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Adam Brown, Abington BC/Jonathan Brown, Abington BC/Will Walker, Northampton West End BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5: Keith Height, Thrapston BC/Ashley Linnell, Northampton West End BC/Darren Lyman, Wellingborough BC/Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC

Rink 6: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/Mark Tompkins, Kingsthorpe BC/Phil Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC

Reserves: Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC/Connor Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC/David Walker, Northampton West End BC/Chris Gray, Kettering Lodge BC

Warwickshire hold nerve to nick victory

NORTHANTS Ladies suffered a narrow one-shot defeat in their Middle England League clash against Warwickshire at Stoke BC in Coventry.

With a five-shot lead at 18 ends across the six rinks, a Northants win was hoped for, but Warwickshire lifted their game over the last couple of ends and picked up 15 shots to five by the County to achieve their 121-120 win.

The County had three winning rinks, as did Warwickshire, and the highest scoring of those for Northants was that skipped by Margaret McGillivray which posted a very impressive 21 shots win.

Rink details, Warwicks skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Julie Spreadbury, Jo Johns, Pat Starsmore & Margaret McGillivray 30 – P Moore 9

Rink 2: Margaret Cave, Eleanor Winters, Viv Gaudyn & Barbara Haseldine 21 – J Corn 20

Rink 3: Velda Cooper, Ann Stewart, Jill Welch & Wilma Walker 18 – D Bloxham 27

Rink 4: Maggie Edwards, Marlene Armitage, Sandra Mawson & Di Brumwell 11 – M Tims 26

Rink 5: Linda Warren, Pam Sallaway, Audrey Height & Brenda Bishop 21 – M Parsons 13

Rink 6: Sian Hughes-Jones, Elaine Munton, Celia Morris & Hilary Sharpe 19 – M Edwards 26

Ladies selected for Middle England trip

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Ladies in their Middle England League match against Oxfordshire next Thursday (June 8) at South Oxford BC in Oxford (1.30pm).

Rink 1: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Rhona Holland, Heyford BC/Denise Carlin, Desborough Town BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Trish Basford, Geddington & Newton BC/Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC/Val Betts, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Margaret Cave, Thrapston BC/Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Rink 4; Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Heather Lack, Burton Latimer Town BC/Eleanor W inters, Corby Forest BC/Margaret McGillivray, Desborough Town BC

Rink 5: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC/Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC/Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Karon Bierton, Geddington & Newton BC/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC

Travelling Reserves: Dawn Owen, Desborough Town BC/Sandy Hayter, Bugbrooke BC/Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC

Cambridgeshire too strong for Northants

NORTHANTS Men travelled to March Town BC for a friendly against Cambridgeshire, and suffered a 100-83 defeat.

The home county couldn’t raise six rinks, so the match was set for five rinks.

The County lost but did have two winning rinks, the highest scoring of which was that skipped by Norman Gibb which recorded a six-shot victory.

Rink details as follows, no Cambs names:

Rink 1: Alan Holt, David Walker, Tony Warren & Brian Diver 13 – Cambs 23

Rink 2: Paul Cooke, Neville Bodily, Peter Kitchener & George Willmott 16 – Cambs 25

Rink 3: Laurie Harrison, Stewart Laxton, Dave Williamson & Mark Courtney 23 – Cambs 20

Rink 4: Will Clelland, Ton Black, Andrew Burrows & Norman Gibb 19 – Cambs 13

Rink 5: Peter Hoad, Jim Brumwell, Dave Lovell & Geoff Hunt 12 – Cambs 19

County competitions

LATEST results from county competitions.

Ladies Triples quarter-finals: Taylor David, Ann-Marie Waters & Michelle Harris, Roade BC beat Chris Cooper, Tina Broderick & Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC 19-13; Hazel Wood, Trish Basford & Linda Tomlinson, Geddington & Newton BC beat Judy Tomalin, Sally Hudson & Chris Cross, Byfield BC 19-14; Sue Edwards, Denise Carlin & Margaret McGillivray, Desborough Town BC beat Gill Crossley, Deborah Bradshaw & Barbara Astle, Abington BC 19-11; Margaret Watts, Katie Smith & Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC beat Pauline Letts, Margaret Mackintosh & Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC 14-13

Ladies Triples semi-final: Margaret Watts, Katie Smith & Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC beat Taylor David, Ann-Marie Waters & Michelle Harris, Roade BC 19-9

Men’s fours quarter-finals: David Iddles, Ray Castle, Ben Sharpe & Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Andy Webster, Alf McCabe, Brian Diver & Alistair Melville, Corby Seagrave House BC 25-11; Danny Walker, Nathan Betts, Will Walker & Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Neil Rolfe, Richard White, Richard Lemon & Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC 18-13; Adam Brown, Colin Barnes, Alan Dunkley & Jonathan Brown, Abington BC beat Brian Briggs, Will Hill, Andy Macredie & Sam Gamble, Kettering Lodge BC 23-16.

Men’s fours semi-finals: David Love, Darren Lyman, Curtis Johnson & Neil Corbyn, Wellingborough BC beat Adam Brown, Colin Barnes, Alan Dunkley & Jonathan Brown, Abington BC 26-7; David Iddles, Ray Castle, Ben Sharpe & Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Danny Walker, Nathan Betts, Will Walker & Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC 17-14.

National competitions

LATEST results from national competitions.

Ladies senior pairs: Hilary Sharpe & partner, Kingsthorpe BC given walkover by Lisbeth Milburn & partner, Ladies Top Club: Roade BC A beat Kingsthorpe BC A 3-2

Men’s Champion of Champions: Andy Fowkes, Northampton West End BC beat Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 21-12; Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Adam Brown, Abington BC 21-19

Men’s Top Club: Kislingbury BC A beat Bugbrooke BC A 4-1; Kingsthorpe BC A beat Wootton Grange BC A 5-0; Northampton West End BC A beat Daventry Town BC A 4-1; Abington BC A beat Heyford BC A 5-0

Men’s club two fours: Northampton Whyte Melville BC A beat Abington BC B 40-35; Heyford BC A beat Northampton West End B 42-24; Bugbrooke BC A beat Abington BC C 48-32; Kingsthorpe BC B beat Daventry Town BC B 45-20; Kingsthorpe BC A beat Brackley & District BC A 46-28; Northampton West End BC A beat Northampton Express BC B 48-19

Mixed Pairs: Tom Wellburn & partner, Kingsthorpe BC given walkover by Hilary Sharpe & partner, Kingsthorpe BC; Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC & Michael Moulton, Heyford BC beat Neville Bodily & Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 16-14; Elaine Munton & partner, Northampton Whyte Melville BC given walkover by Paul Green & partner, Northampton Express BC; Jill Welch & partner, Heyford BC beat Debbie Cadd & partner, Abington BC 26-10; Danny Walker & partner, Northampton West End BC beat Chris Bland & partner, Northampton Express BC 27-15 shots; Martin Gearey & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Richard Lemon & partner, Northampton Express BC 21-17

Mixed fours: Martin Gearey’s rink, Kingsthorpe BC beat Michael Moulton’s rink, Heyford BC 27-11

Family pairs: Duncan Marriott & partner, Northampton West End BC beat Billie Swift & partner, Abbey Park BC 26-21; Martin Cinato & Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC beat Ollie Turner & Mark Turner, Kettering Midland Band BC 21-7; Hilary Sharpe & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Martin Gearey & partner, Kingsthorpe BC 17-9