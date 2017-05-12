BOWLS: Kingsthorpe’s Cinato qualifies for international competition

Kingsthorpe bowler Connor Cinato has qualified for the World Bowls Tour International which will be held in March next year.

Cinato travelled to Poole in Dorset last weekend for the qualifying event, and won it to book his place in the World Bowls finals which will be held in Blackpool.

The qualifying event was played in two sets of seven ends, for each round, plus a tie-break if necessary.

After a bye in the first round, Cinato beat Neil Collett of Clarrie Dunbar IBC from Somerset (8-3, 4-4) and in the third round he saw off Swindon’s Stephen Remington (5-5, 6-4).

In the quarter-final, Cinato outclassed Gavin Rees of Swansea IBC (12-1, 11-2) before seeing off Darren Nutman of Weymouth (9-4, 8-5).

That set up a final against Wales international Damien Doubler, and it was a very tight match that saw Cinato claim the victory on a tie-break (4-3, 4-6, 2-1).

Northants name team to face Oxfordshire

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants men in their friendly against Oxfordshire at South Oxford BC in Oxford next Tuesday (2pm).

Rink 1: A.N. Other, Desborough Town BC/Dave Gilman, Desborough Town BC/Peter Mellor,Desborough Town BC/John Haines, Desborough Town BC

Rink 2: Peter Hoad, Northampton Express BC/Paul Shrimpton, Woodford-cum-Membris BC/Brian Hunt, Burton Latimer Town BC/Richard Somerton, Brackley & District BC

Rink 3: Peter Court, Brackley & District BC/David Francis, Bugbrooke BC/Robin Frost, Bugbrooke BC/Michael Moulton, Heyford BC

Rink 4: Stuart Lowe, Brackley & District BC/John Chester, Kettering Lodge BC/Tony Warren, Northampton Express BC/Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC

Rink 5: Laurie Harrison, Earls Barton BC/Ken Court, Brackley & District BC/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC/Terry James, Thrapston BC

Rink 6: Colin Barnes, Abington/Don Scott, Brackley & District BC/Dave Williamson, Northampton BBOB BC/George Willmott, Irchester BC

Reserves: Bill Humphries, Woodford-cum-Membris BC

Walker wins one of two for England

NORTHAMPTON bowler Jamie Walker was part of the England team that travelled to Australia for a three-day international at Broadbeach BC.

The event was staged as a test in the lead up to Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, and the home side enjoyed a comprehensive 83-33 victory overall.

Walker was involved in two triples matches, winning one and losing one.

First up he teamed up with Andy Knapper and Robert Paxton and they lost to Ray Pearse, Corey Wedlock and Aaron Sherriff 20-12.

In the second match, Walker was partnered by Louis Ridout and Sam Tolchard and they beat Pearse, Brett Wilkie and Scott Thulborn 20-18.

Bowls England performance director John Bell said: “We were caught cold by an outstanding Australian team.

“It was not ideal having to play our Test Series so early in our visit but it was still a very valuable exercise.

“Our squad has benefitted from experiencing the playing conditions in a high pressure situation, and are now certainly under no illusions about the high quality of opposition to be faced at world level.”

County select squad for their League clash

THE following players have been selected to play for Northants Ladies in their Middle England League match against Cambridgeshire at Rushden Town BC next Thursday (May 18, 1.30pm).

This fixture will be the first of six matches in the Middle England League.

Rink 1: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Chris Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Anita Petrucci, Abington BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Abby Woodward, Desborough Town BC/Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Val Betts, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Rink 4: Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC/Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5: Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC/Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Joyce George, Wellingborough BC/Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Margaret McGillivray, Desborough Town BC/Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC

Travelling Reserves: Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC/Nancy Tebbutt, Thrapston BC/Elaine Urquhart, Brackley & District BC

Northants stage trial for the Middleton Cup

NORTHANTS Men staged a Middleton Cup Trial on Saturday at Kettering Lodge BC, under the control of team manager Vernon Gearey of Kingsthorpe BC.

There were 28 potential players in attendance, including several new faces, including Andy Burrows of Oundle BC, David Iddles of Kingsthorpe BC, Michael Moulton of Heyford BC, Will and Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC, Connor Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC, and Chris Gray of Burton Latimer Town BC.

Two sessions were held on three rinks, enabling Gearey and his assistants to gauge the current standard of play of all those in attendance over at least 10 ends of bowls.

Despite the very cold conditions, the green bowled very well and the observers were all agreed that the standard of play was very high.

Following the trial, Gearey was faced with selecting an MC Team to play a practice match against Oxfordshire on Saturday at Kingsthorpe BC (2pm).

The team he selected is as follows:

Rink 1: Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC/Daniel Height, Thrapston BC/Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Keith Height, Thrapston BC/Ashley Linnell, Northampton West End BC/Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC

Rink 3: David Love, Wellingborough BC/David Walker, Northampton West End BC/Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC/Mark Tompkins, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Adam Brown, Abington BC/Jonathan Brown, Abington BC/Will Walker, Northampton West End BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5: Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC/Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC/Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC/Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC

Rink 6: Curtis Johnson, Wellingborough BC/Connor Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC/John Freerman, Abington BC/Jim McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Travelling Reserves: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/Andrew Burrows, Oundle BC/David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC

Non-travelling Reserves: Phil Reeve, Abington BC/Michael Moulton, Heyford BC/Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC

Ladies name team for battle with Berkshire

NORTHANTS Ladies have named the following team for their friendly against Berkshire at Irchester BC on Friday (May 12, 1.30pm).

Rink 1: Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC/Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Chris Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Trish Basford, Geddington & Newton BC/Emma Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Sharon Hall, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 3: Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC/Alison Dribng, Burton Latimer Town BC/Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Sandra Mawson, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Rink 5: Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC/Jeannie Flippance, Desborough Town BC/Katie Smith, Desborough Town BC/Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC

Rink 6: Abby Woodward, Desborough Town BC/Michelle Harris, Kingsthorpe BC/Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Reserves: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Joyce George, Wellingborough BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC

Daventry ready to host club open days

DAVENTRY Bowls Club is holding open days this Saturday and Sunday (May 13 & 14) from 1pm on both days.

All are welcome to go along to the club, which is situated at Stefan Hill Sports Club on Western Avenue in Daventry to try their hand at the sport of bowls.

There will be no charge, and all equipment will be made available, all that is asked is that flat soled shoes, like trainers, are worn, if normal bowling shoes are not available.

People with disabilities are most welcome, and there is disability access to the green.

Coaching and assistance from club members will be in place, and bar facilities and refreshments available.

Club fixtures

FIXTURES and news from the area’s clubs.

Brackley BC: May 15 - club plays away to Kingsthorpe BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 17 - Members visit Chandos Park BC, Bucks., for a ladies match at 2.30pm.

Bugbrooke BC: May 13 - Harpole BC visits for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

May 17 - Members visit Woodford-cum-Membris BC for a mixed match at 6.30pm.

Cogenhoe BC: May 13 - Irchester BC visits for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

May 14 - St Crispin BC visits for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

May 15 - Club plays away to Kislingbury BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 16 - Mears Ashby RBL BC visits for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

Daventry Town BC: May 15 - A Team plays Abington BC at home in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 15 - B Team plays Byfield BC away in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

Harpole BC: May 13 - Members visit Bugbrooke BC for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

May 15 - A Team at home to Heyford BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 15 - B Team away to Northampton Express BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 16 - Members visit Kislingbury BC for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

Heyford BC: May 14 - Kingsthorpe BC visits for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

May 15 - Club plays away at Heyford BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

Kingsthorpe BC: May 13 - Members visit Northampton Express BC for a men’s match at 2.0pm.

May 13 - Club hosts a MC Trial match between Northamptonshire & Oxfordshire at 2pm.

May 14 - Members visit Heyford BC for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

Kislingbury BC: May 13 - Members visit Rugby Thornfield BC for a men’s match at 2pm.

May 13 - Desborough Town BC visits for a ladies match at 2.30pm.

May 16 - Roade BC visits for a ladies match at 6.30pm.

May 16: Harpole BC visits for a mixed match at 2pm.

Northampton Express BC: May 15 - A Team at home to Earls Barton BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 15 - B Team away to Harpole BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

Whyte Melville BC: May 13 - Members visit Desborough Town BC for a men’s match at 2pm.

May 14 - Carlsberg BC visits for a mixed match at 2pm.

May 15 - A Team away to Abington in the men’s Triples league at 6.30pm.

May 15 - B Team at home to Wootton Grange BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

Roade BC: May 13 - Chandos Park BC, Bucks, visits for a men’s match at 2pm.

May 14 - Club hosts the BN Women’s Fours Quarter Finals & Semi-Finals at 9.30am.

May 15: Club plays away at St Crispin BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 16 - Members visit Kislingbury BC for a ladies match at 6.30pm.

St Crispin BC: May 13 - Members visit Newport Pagnell BC for a ladies match at 2.30pm.

May 13 - Members visit Rushden Town BC for a men’s match at 2pm.

May 15 - A Team home to Roade BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 15 - B Team away to West Haddon BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 17 - Northampton Whyte Melville BC visits for a ladies match at 6.30pm.

West Haddon BC: May 14 - Golden Horse BC visits for a mixed match at 2.30pm.

May 15 - Club plays St Crispin BC at home in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 17 - Oakfield BC visits for a ladies match at 2pm.

Wootton Grange BC: May 15 - A Team at home to Northampton West End BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.

May 15 - B Team away to Northampton Whyte Melville BC in the men’s Triples League at 6.30pm.