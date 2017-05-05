BOWLS: Kingsthorpe edged out in Top Club semis

Kingsthorpe suffered the narrowest of defeats in the semi-finals of the Top Club competition at York & District IBC.

The 11 players from Kingsthorpe travelled nortn on Saturday hoping to add another national title to their excellent indoor season

In the semi-final they came up against Swale IBC of Sittingbourne in Kent, and Kingsthorpe were on the back foot from the beginning when Marilyn Oram lost in the 2 Wood Singles to England international Paige Dennis.

The points allocation was then balanced, however, with a win for Ben Sharpe in the men’s 2 Wood Singles, when he defeated Josh Pounds 12-9.

Thereafter some very close matches were played, with nothing to choose between the clubs throughout their respective matches.

Once the five matches were played, Kingsthorpe had drawn with Swale, but when a match is drawn on points, the shots for and against count to decide the winner.

Unfortunately for Kingsthorpe, the Kent club scored 78 shots to the 63 shots that they managed to accrue, and it was Swale that proceeded to the final to contest the title against Clarrie Dunbar IBC.

The scores and rink details as follows, Kingsthorpe names first:

Women’s 2 Wood Singles: Marilyn Oram lost to Paige Dennis 3-22

Men’s 2 Wood Singles: Ben Sharpe beat Josh Pounds 12-9

Pairs: Yvonne McKee & Connor Cinato beat Sandy Hazell & Perry Martin 17-14

Triples: Katie Smith, Mark Tompkins & Mick Sharpe drew with Emily Ferguson, Lewis King & Paul Barnicot 14-14

Fours: Hilary Sharpe, Debbie Watkins, Vernon Gearey & Andrew Manton lost to Imogen Jenner, Liz Gilham, Andrew Rodger & Mark Johnson 17-19

Northants to stage Middleton Cup trial

NORTHANTS Men stage their Middleton Cup trial this weekend at Kettering Lodge BC (2pm).

The trial will enable manager Vernon Gearey to gauge the form of some of the County’s regular competitive players, but also to give him a chance to look at some emerging players.

In his efforts to produce a winning team he has the added opportunity with the holding of a practice match against Oxfordshire the following week,

Gearey has selected the following players to take part in the trial.

Abington BC: Adam Brown, Jonathan Brown, John Freeman, Tony O’Leary & Phil Reeve; Burton Latimer Town BC: Paul Broderick, Phil Exley, Adam Pitfield; Desborough Town BC: Peter Ward; Heyford BC: Michael Moulton; Kettering Lodge BC: Connor Rollings; Kingsthorpe BC: Jim McKee, Mark Tompkins, David Iddles, Roger Tansley, Andrew Manton, Martin Gearey; Northampton West End BC: Darren Childs, Ashley Linnell, Shaun Marriott, Danny Walker, Will Walker;Oundle BC: Andrew Burrows; Thrapston BC: Daniel Height, Keith Height; Wellingborough BC: Curtis Johnson, David Love

There are a number of players who are not available on the trial date, but who will be considered for selection, and they include the following: Kettering Lodge BC: Kieran Rollings; Northampton Express BC: Richard Lemon; Northampton West End BC: Alan Ashby, David Walker, Jamie Walker; Kettering Midland Band BC: Connor Cinato

Harris Cup is set to be held by VPs in June

THE Northants Vice Presidents Bowling Association will be holding its long standing competition, the Harris Cup, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

It is a competition for rinks of four players, who are drawn to play on one of the four venues, which this year are Thrapston BC, Irchester BC, Higham Ferrers Town BC and Rushden Town BC.

The winners of the group playing at these venues will then play the final stages at Rushden Town BC. Prize money is available in excess of £200.

The competition was first held in 1966, when the first winners were players from Abington BC, Northampton, and it has been staged in every year since, with the winning rink coming from a very wide cross section of our county clubs. The VPs are still taking entries for the competition, and anyone who has not obtained an entry form, but who would like to take part, is asked to contact David Williamson on 01604 635012, as soon as possible, and before the closing date of June 7, 2017.

Ladies name team to take on Berkshire

THE following players have been selected for the first of the season’s outdoor Northants Ladies matches, when they welcome Berkshire to Irchester BC on Friday, May 12 (1.30pm)

Rink 1: Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC/Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Chris Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Trish Basford, Geddington & Newton BC/Emma Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Sharon Hall, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 3: Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC/Alison Dribng, Burton Latimer Town BC/Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Sandra Mawson, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Rink 5: Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC/Jeannie Flippance, Desborough Town BC/Katie Smith, Desborough Town BC/Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC

Rink 6: Abby Woodward, Desborough Town BC/Michelle Harris, Kingsthorpe BC/Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Reserves: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Joyce George, Wellingborough BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC

Rollings can’t find a way past Pitfield

NORTHAMPTON & District’s Kieran Rollings lost in the final of the County 15-18 Years Singles, going down 21-9 to Adam Pitfield of Wellingborough BC.

This was a match between two of the county’s up and coming young players, with the first five ends pretty even, Rollings winning three of them, but Pitfield led 5-3 in shots.

From that point on Pitfield won the next four ends without reply to take a 10-3 lead, but Rollings fought back over the next three ends in collecting four shots to keep within striking distance at 10-7 down.

Two shots to each player on the next two ends kept it fairly close at 12-9 to Pitfield, but from that point on his play was absolutely superb and Rollings could not prevent his opponent from winning the next five ends in great style to win the match.