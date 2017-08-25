BOWLS: Bodily beaten by eventual winner as she reaches last eight of national championships

Kingsthorpe’s Pat Bodily missed out on national glory but can still hold her head high after reaching the quarter-finals of the Women’s Two-Wood singles in the National Championships at Royal Leamington Spa.

Bodily did manage three excellent wins in the finals, two of those against current international players, but she was beaten 17-9 in her last four clash against Jamie-Lea Winch on Kingscroft BC in Leicestershire.

The match didn’t start well for Bodily as she was 7-1 down after seven ends.

Despite Bodily’s best efforts in keeping pace with her opponent in scoring shots over the remaining ends, and she did score eight to the 10 accrued Winch, she ran out of ends. Winch went on to win the national title.

Earlier, Bodily enjoyed a 16-3 first round win over Terri Watkinson of Palmers Green BC in Middlesex, and in the second round she saw off Harriett Stevens of Newton Abbott BC in Devon 14-13. The third round saw Bodily take on Julie Leake of Poole Park BC in Dorset, and she won another thriller, this time 15-14.

Heyford BC’s Jill Welch was also representing Northants at the National Championships, and in the preliminary round she eased to a comfortable 17-8 win over Anne Day of Shanklin BC from the Isle of Wight.

But her tournament was to end at the first round stage as she lost 17-8 to Tracey Powell of Ledbury BC in Herefordshire. Welch was on the back foot very early after being unable to trouble the scorer until the seventh end, at which time she was fighting a rearguard action at 10-1 down.

The next seven ends did see Welch outscore her opponent 6-3, but the ends were running out for her and with seven left she needed more than single scores.

After 17 ends of play Jill was seven shots behind, and when her opponent collected a double on the next end the match was over.

Devon cream too hot for Kingsthorpe pair

KINGSTHORPE’S Roger Tansley and Mick Sharpe represented Northants in the Men’s Senior Pairs at the National Championships in Leamington.

They started well and claimed a couple of wins, but in the end they were beaten in the second round.

In the preliminary round Tansley and Sharpe were 24-10 winners over Conway Fleming and Brian Payne from Essex.

In the first round, the Kingsthorpe duo were winners again,this time seeing off Les Jinks and David Brennan from Derbyshire 18-15, who were the competition winners in 2014.

The second round paired Tansley and Sharpe against John Kelly and John Stringfellow of Devon, and they proved too strong as they won 23-10.

There was other Northampton interest at the nationals.

In the Men’s Junior Singles David Walker of Northampton West End represented the County and enjoyed a 21-17 first round victory over Luke Preston of Northwold BC in Norfolk.

In the second round he was a winner again, this time beating Liam Crease of Walkington BC in Yorkshire 21-16. By now Walker will have been dreaming of glory, but his run was to end in the third round as he was edged out 21-19 by Jordan Ward of Rugby BC.

In the Women’s Junior Pairs, Paige Johnson-Young and Abbi Johnson-Young from Northampton West End took on Amy Richards and Kate Williams from Hereford in the first round, and suffered heartbreak as they were pipped 16-15 after an extra end.

The girls looked to be set for victory as they led 15-10 with one end left to play, but then disaster struck as they conceded five shots on that final end. That meant an extra end and Richards and Williams nicked it.

The National Championships continue this week.

Northants ease to victory over Imps

NORTHANTS Men enjoyed a handsome 121-103 win in their friendly against The Imps BA at at Roade BC.

The County enjoyed three winning rinks and also had one that tied.

The highest scoring rink for Northants was that skipped by Jack Litchfield, that scored a 14 shots victory, but not far behind with three shots less was that skipped by Richard Somerton.

Rink scores as follows, The Imps skips only:

Rink 1: Paul Cooke, Dave Lovell, Tony Warren & Geoff Hayter 19 – T James 19

Rink 2: Stuart Lowe, Ken Lovejoy, Keith Thatcher & Geoff Harris 22 – G Willmott 15

Rink 3: Laurie Harrison, Don Scott, Bob Sullivan & Jack Litchfield 26 - A Smith 12

Rink 4: Alan Holt, John Cooper, Brian Hunt & Richard Somerton 21 – J Scholey 10

Rink 5: Jonathan George, David Walker, David Francis & Mark Courtney 15 – B Patteson 22

Rink 6: Frank Craven, Geoff Simmons, Peter Kitchener & Mossy Waters 18 – K Warren 22

County name team for Leicestershire clash

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Ladies in their Middle England League match against Leicestershire at St Margaret’s Co-operative BC in Leicester next Wednesday (1.30pm)

Rink 1: Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Elaine Urquhart, Brackley & District BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC/Marion Mackie, Kettering Lodge BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Rink 3: Margaret Cave, Thrapston BC/Lisbeth Milburn, Abington BC/Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC/Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC/

Rink 4: Trish Basford, Geddington & Newton BC/Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Margaret McGillivray, Desborough Town BC

Rink 5: Chris Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Karon Bierton, Geddington & Newton BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 6: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Heather Lack, Burton Latimer Town BC/Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC

Travelling Reserves: Elaine Munton, Northampton Whute Melville BC/Rhona Holland, Heyford BC/Pat Mattinson, Thrapston BC

County results

LATEST County competition results.

Men’s Champion of Champions Mason Cup semi-finals: Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC beat Peter Martin, Roade BC 21-13; Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC beat Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 21-11

These semi-final winners will now contest the Final at Northampton Express BC on the evening of either September 13 or 14.

Ladies County Top Club first round: Kingsthorpe BC beat Kettering Lodge BC 3-1. Details as follows, Kingsthorpe names first: Singles: Hilary Sharpe beat Sian Hughes-Jones 21-16; Pairs: Celia Morris & Brenda Bishop beat Sue Briggs & Audrey Height 18-12; Triples: Dawn Rolfe, Sandra Mawson & Yvonne McKee lost to Marion Mackie, Karen Austin & Pat Starsmore 9-19; Fours: Maggie Edwards, Sandy Hayter, Glenys Emery & Di Brumwell beat Linda Simms, Sue Lomas, Helen Partridge & Margaret Silsby 20-18