BOWLS: Beaten Northants are tied up in Notts in Midland Counties

A much-changed Northants Men’s team were beaten 143-104 by Nottinghamshire in the Midland Counties competition at Kettering Lodge BC.

Team boss Vernon Gearey had to field a changed team due to several players becoming unavailable, and the team needed to be much stronger to compete with in-form Nottinghamshire.

Notts won on five rinks, and the sole County rink that recorded a win was that skipped by Roger Tansley which posted a six-shots victory.

The first five ends showed a profit for the County of seven shots, but from then on a deficit grew and continued for the rest of the match, the County being 13 adrift after 10 ends, 22 after 15 ends, and although the tide stemmed a little at 18 ends - being 19 shots down, the last three ends across the green were disastrous for the County as only five shots were collected compared with 26 by Notts.

This was a disappointing result for Northants, and this defeat has probably ruined any chance of taking the championship with two more matches to play, against Warwickshire on July 29 and Leicestershire on August 12.

Rink details, Nottinghamshire skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Keith Height, Dave Vernon, John Freeman & Andrew Manton 14 – Jack Emmerson 24

Rink 2: Neil Rolfe, Colin Barnes, Allen Simms & Jim McKee 13 - Chris Smith 26

Rink 3: Tony O’Leary, Richard Somerton, Sam Gamble & Richard Lemon 19 – Steve Bailey 24

Rink 4: Dave Love, Phil Reeve, Simon Coles & Vernon Gearey 23 – Kev Kerry 26

Rink 5: Tim Dawkins, Andrew Burrows, Paul Green & Jonathan Brown 9 – Mike Owen 23

Rink 6: Adam Brown, Connor Rollings, Michael Moulton & Roger Tansley 26 – Russ Pearce 20

Northants Ladies keep title hopes alive

NORTHANTS Ladies kept alive their Middle England League title chances with a 122-111 win over Nottinghamshire at Kettering Lodge.

Both counties had three winning rinks, and the highest scoring for the County was that skipped by Hilary Sharpe, with a 15 shots win, although the rink skipped by Yvonne McKee was not far behind with a 14 shots victory.

The County were in front overall at every stage, although Notts made a big dent in the 19 shots lead that had accrued after 15 ends, to reduce the County’s lead to just four shots after 18 ends, but the County ladies pulled away again.

Rink details, Notts skips only, are as follows:

Rink 1: Velda Cooper, Maggie Edwards, Wilma Walker & Di Brumwell 23 – E Adams 18

Rink 2: Linda Warren, Dawn Owen, Alison Dring & Yvonne McKee 29 – M Stokes 15

Rink 3: Marion Mackie, Heather Lack, Sandra Mawson & Brenda Bishop 15 – T Wombell 24

Rink 4: Chris Cooper, Marlene Armitage, Nancy Tebbutt & Jeannie Flippance 14 – I Wright 18

Rink 5: Julie Spreadbury, Margaret Cave, Pat Starsmore & Audrey Height 14 – A Duckworth 24

Rink 6: Celia Morris, Chris Cross, Jill Welch & Hilary Sharpe 27 – S Offler 12

County name team for Bedfordshire friendly

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Men in a friendly against Bedfordshire next Tuesday (July 25) at Wellingborough BC (2pm).

Rink 1: Laurie Harrison, Earls Barton BC/Jonathan George, Wellingborough BC/Colin Barnes, Abington BC/George Willmott, Irchester BC

Rink 2:Peter Hoad, Northampton Express BC/David Walker, Oundle BC/Robin Frost, Bugbrooke BC/Norman Gibb, Corby Seagrave House BC

Rink 3: Stuart Lake, Wellingborough BC/Trevor Tilley, Irchester BC/Paul Cooke, Carlsberg BC/Geoff Harris, Higham Ferrers Town BC

Rink 4: Will Clelland, Corby Seagrave House BC/Ken Lovejoy, Kingsthorpe BC/Neville Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 5:Alan Holt, Oundle BC/Geoff Simmons, Wellingborough BC/Bob Tingle, Kettering Midland Band BC/Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC

Rink 6: Roger Summers, Northampton West End BC/David Francis, Bugbrooke BC/Will Keeney, Corby Seagrave House BC/Brian Diver, Corby Seagrave House BC

Reserves: Peter Gilkes, Bugbrooke BC/Tony Warren, Northampton Express BC/George Donegan, Corby Seagrave House BC

Northants gearing up for Bucks test

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Ladies in a friendly against Buckinghamshire next Tuesday (July 25) at Stony Stratford BC (1.30pm).

Rink 1: Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Elsie Hatton, Brackley & District BC/Ann Stewart, Irchester BC/Eleanor Winters, Corby Forest BC

Rink 2: Mgagie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC/Janet Riome, Harpole BC/Elaine Urquhart, Brackley & District BC/Nancy Tebbutt, Thrapston BC

Rink 3: Shelagh Galloway,Thrapston BC/Brenice Willmott, Irchester BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Margaret McGillivray, Desborough Town BC

Rink 4: Joyce George, Wellingborough BC/Agnes Johnson, Wellingborough BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 5: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Chris Cross, Byfield BC/Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC/Val Betts, Higham Ferrers Town BC

Travelling Reserves: Wen Hill, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Birthe Hunt, Burton Latimer Town BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC

Players in the mix for Northants

NORTHANTS have named the following squad for a mixed friendly against Northants Under 25s this Sunday (July 23) at Kettering Lodge BC (2pm).

Rink 1: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Stewart Laxton, Oundle BC/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough/Terry James, Thrapston BC

Rink 2:Brenice Willmott, Irchester BC/Margaret Tyler, Burton Latimer Town BC/Brian Hunt, Burton Latimer Town BC/Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC

Rink 3: Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Jo Johns, Geddington & Newton BC/Eleanor Winters, Corby Forest BC/George Willmott, Irchester BC

Rink 4: John Chester, Kettering Lodge BC/Birthe Hunt, Burton Latimer Town BC/Ann Stewart, Irchester BC/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 5: Laurie Harrison, Earls Barton BC/John Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Lisbeth Milburn, Abington BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 6: Peter Hoad, Northampton Express BC/Karon Bierton, Geddington & Newton BC/Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC/Andrew Burrows, Oundle BC

Somerton leads County men to win

NORTHANTS Men secured a 126-117 win over Essex in a friendly at Dunmow BC.

The County had four winning rinks, the highest scoring of which was that skipped by Richard Somerton with a 10 shots victory.

After five ends the County had a nine shots advantage, and at 15 that had increased to 24 shots.

Over the next three ends Essex brought the deficit down, but Northants were able to hold on.

Rink details as follows, Essex skips only:

Rink 1: Jim Brumwell, Eddie Chapman, Neville Bodily & Geoff Hunt 16 – Pat Finney 21

Rink 2: Paul Cooke, John Cooper, Peter Kitchener & Norman Gibb 26 – Keith Riley 21

Rink 3: Colin Barnes, John Chester, John Streather & George Warren 27 – Paul Diggle 20

Rink 4: Harvey Fruish, Tony Warren, Peter Mercer & Terry James 16 – Les Mercer 25

Rink 5: Trevor Tilley, Dave Lovell, Brian Diver & Richard Somerton 24 – Graham Smith 14

Rink 6: Will Clelland, Jonathan George, Mossy Waters & Michael Moulton 17 – Terry Mizon 16

County results

LATEST county competition results.

Ladies four-wood singles quarter-finals: Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Louise Haladij, Kislingbury BC 21-18; Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC beat Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC 21-17; Sian Hugh-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC beat Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC 21-15; Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Jackie Harrington, Brackley & Distgrict BC 21-17

County Champion of Champions singles semi-finals: Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC 21-17

Ladies Over-55 singles semi-final: Elaine Cox, St Crispin BC beat Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC 21-20

Ladies Under-25 pairs semi-finals: Abbi Johnson Young & Paige Johnson-Young, Northampton West End BC beat Chloe Weston & Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC; Louise Haladij & partner, Kislingbury BC beat Emma Muir & partner, Thrapston BC 18-10

Men’s four-wood singles quarter-finals: Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC beat Will Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-7; Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat Kyle Buckley, Rushden Town BC 21-6; Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Nathan Betts, Northampton West End BC 21-10

Men’s Under-25 singles quarter-finals: Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC beat David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC 21-19; Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC 21-7; David Walker, Northampton West End BC given a walkover by Jack Shrimpton, Kettering Midland Band BC, who was unable to attend to play due to work commitments.

Men’s Under-25 pairs quarter-finals: Curtis Johnson, Wellingborough BC & Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Kieran Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC & Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC 25-16; Danny Walker & David Walker, both Northampton West End BC beat Connor Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC & Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC 17-2; Conor Bryan & David Iddles, Both Kingsthorpe BC were given a walkover; Nathan Betts & Will Walker, Northampton West End given a bye

Semi-finals: Conor Bryan and David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC beat Curtis Johnson, Wellingborough BC & Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC 19-18; Danny Walker & David Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Nathan Betts & Will Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-3

Men’s Pairs quarter-finals: Adam Pitfield & Paul Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Tim Dawkins & Pete Morris, Kingsthorpe BC 19-9 shots; David Iddles & Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Nathan Betts & Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC 22-12;l Martin Cinato & Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC beat Shaun Marriott & Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC 19-13

Semi-finals: David Iddles & Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Adam Pitfield & Paul Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC 17-15 shots

Men’s Over-55 fours semi-finals: Paul Stevens, David Blencowe, Bob Blencowe & Ron Morland, Brackley & District BC beat Roger Tansley, Peter Morris, Jim McKee & Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC 17-16

Ladies four-wood singles third round: Louise Haladij, Kislingbury BC beat Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC 21-15; Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC beat Abbi Johnson-Young, Northampton West End BC 21-6; Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC beat Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC 21-18; Jackie Harrington, Brackley & District BC beat Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC 21-10

Men’s four-wood singles area finals: Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Jason Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC 21-11; Will Walker, Northampton West End BC beat David Jones, Bugbrooke BC 21-19; Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat Tony O’Leary, Abington BC 21-17; Nathan Betts, Northampton West End BC beat Paul Green, Northampton Express BC 21-13

Men;s two-wood singles preliminary round: Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC given walkover by Morris Freeman, Heyford BC; Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat Simon Coles, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 14-10; Paul Green, Northampton Express BC beat Nick Hulatt, Wootton Grange BC 17-10; Adam Brown, Abington BC beat Tim Hawkins, Kingsthorpe BC 17-9; Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC given walkover by Richard Lemon, Northampton West End BC; Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC given walkover by Alan Dunkley, Abington BC; Mick Taylor, Abington BC given walkover by Mark Dickens, St Crispin BC; David Fage, Abington BC beat David Vernon, Abington BC 16-5

First round: David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC beat Chris Terry, Northampton Express BC 17-11; Will Walker, Northampton Express BC given walkover by Jim Haddock, Wootton Grange BC; Iain Walker, Northampton Express BC beat Pete Milburn, Abington BC 15-10; Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC 16-15; Phil Reeve, Abington BC given walkover by G Marsh, Wootton Grange BC; Rob Archer, Abington BC beat Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC 15-14; Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC beat Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC 16-9; Adam Brown, Abington BC beat Paul Green, Northampton Express BC 17-9; Adam Hawkins, Abington BC beat Jack Botterill, Northampton Express BC 16-4; Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat John Freeman, Abington BC 16-4; Dominic Graham, Northampton Express BC beat Richard Somerton, Brackley BC 16-4; Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC 15-14; Peter Hoad, Northampton Express BC beat/given walkover by Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC’; Dan Trasler, Northampton West End BC beat John Higginbottom, Abington BC 16-6; David Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Colin Barnes, Abington BC 16-7; David Fage, Abington BC beat Mick Taylor, Abington BC 15-10

Second round: Will Walker beat David Iddles; Iain Walker beat Darren Childs 16-13; Phil Reeve beat Rob Archer 16-7; Adam Brown beat Tom Wellburn 14-13; Ben Sharpe beat Adam Hawkins; Mark Courtney beat Dominic Graham; Dan Trasler given walkover by Peter Hoad; David Fage beat David Walker 18-7

Area Final: Will Walker beat Iain Walker 17-7; Adam Brown beat Phil Reeve 17-10; Dan Trasler beat David Fage –16-11; Ben Sharpe beat Mark Courtney 16-10

National results

LATEST results from national competitions.

Men’s senior singles second round: John Freeman, Abington BC beat Phil Reeve, Abington BC 21-13

Men’s senior pairs third round: Mick Sharpe & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat John Freeman & partner, Abington BC 21-14

Men’s Club Two Fours: Northampton West End BC A lost to Avenue BC, Coventry 29-43

Men’s Top Club: Abington BC beat Grange BC 4-1; Kingsthorpe BC A beat Kettering Midland Band BC A 5-0