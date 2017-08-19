Boss Edinburgh 'bitterly disappointed' after Cobblers are beaten at Charlton

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh accepts he and his players 'must take responsibility' after their stuttering start to the season reached new depths with a 4-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Josh Magennis' second minute header set the tone for another miserable afternoon as Town succumbed to a fourth straight defeat, marking their worst ever start to a Football League season.

Former Sixfields favourite Ricky Holmes blasted in a second and after Marc Richards netted Cobblers' first goal of the campaign 11 minutes from time, Jake Forster-Caskey scored twice in stoppage-time to put the seal on a resounding victory.

"I don't think we can look for excuses today," admitted a downbeat Edinburgh afterwards. "We've got to take responsibility regardless of the scoreline.

"I think myself and the players will digest it and we'll have to make sure we get back to go again and get to the training ground on Monday because that's the only way we'll put it right.

"But we've got to accept some responsibility because that's not the way we're going to get ourselves results and I'm bitterly disappointed and frustrated.

"I'll reflect on it myself along with my players - we've got to be far better than what we were today to start getting results in this league."

Edinburgh was also quick to apologise to Cobblers fans for not recognising their support at the full-time whistle.

He added: "At the end I'm disappointed in myself because I walked down the tunnel and the crowd were excellent today but I've not applauded their support which disappointed me because that's not what I'm about and I apologise to them.

"It's not like me so I couldn't be any more disappointed. They've come here, supported us in numbers and I apologise for not applauding their support."

On the injuries suffered by Aaron Phillips and Chris Long, Edinburgh added: "Aaron felt his abductor when he went to pass the ball and we took him off straightaway so we're hoping it's not too bad.

"Chris complained of a tight hamstring in the warm-up and we're in a position where we don't want to be taking chances, so we made the decision to take him out."