Big injury boosts for Saints ahead of Irish clash

Saints are set to be handed several injury boosts before next Sunday's trip to London Irish.

Skipper Dylan Hartley and Tom Wood are expected to train this week after missing Friday night's 24-6 victory against Bath at Franklin's Gardens.

And fly-half duo Stephen Myler and Piers Francis could also be back on the paddock.

Teimana Harrison is expected to be fit to face Irish, despite being forced off against Bath with a shoulder injury.

Hartley was waterboy for the Premiership success at the Gardens, with the captain keen to play his part even though he is recovering from a hand injury.

Wood picked up a shoulder problem ahead of the win against Leicester Tigers, but is now set for a return.

Francis suffered a jaw injury in a pre-season game against Glasgow Warriors and that has prevented him making his competitive debut for Saints so far.

But the England man and fellow fly-half Myler, who has not played since suffering a knee injury during a defeat to Saracens back in April, are on the comeback trail.

One man who looks likely to miss the Premiership game at newly-promoted Irish is Mitch Eadie, as he picked up an ankle problem 15 minutes into his competitive debut, against Saracens on the opening day of the season.

Harrison has stepped in for Eadie at No.8, impressing against Leicester and Bath.

And when asked about the injury Harrison sustained against Bath, Saints boss Jim Mallinder was upbeat.

"He's just got a bang to his shoulder," Mallinder said. "He got it during the game but managed to carry on.

"Hopefully it's not too bad.

"He thinks it's okay, just a bit sore, but we'll look at it and fingers crossed."