BASKETBALL: Titans take derby honours as Thunder are swept aside

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Titans romped to 95-21 win over local rivals Northants Thunder in the U14 Boys Midlands West Conference

Thunder were limited to just eight scores in open play during the game, whilst Titans found their way to the basket very easily, with four players reaching double figures.

In the U14 Girls Midlands Conference, Titans were beaten 88-54 by Derby Trailblazers. Top scorers for the Northampton side were Ella McCahill-Brown with 18, Imogene Williams (12) and Evie Barker (11)

There was better news for Titans U16s in the Boys North Premier, as they claimed a 113-70 win at Liverpool. After a tight first half, Titans ran away with it thanks to 34 points from Sam Grant and 25 from Jacob Cirtautas, with Taiwo Hamilton scoring 12 and Ollie Dominque 11.

In the U16 Boys Midlands West Conference, a battling Titans Purple were on the wrong end of a 112-15 beating at Stoke-on-Trent Knights, in what was their first away game of the season.

Northamptonshire Titans Ladies are out of the National Cup after they lost 107-67 to Ipswich. Titans were in the game up until the endof the third quarter, before the home side showed their superiority. Top scorers for Titans were Vyse (16), Thompson (14) and Collins (10).

Northants Basketball Club

Thunder break duck in National League

NORTHANTS Thunder Men broke their duck in the National League Division Four Midlands Conference as they saw off Nottingham Trent University 76-59.

Jacob Holt led the Thunder scoring with 19 points, Matt Yates scored 15 and Richard Higgins 14. Jake Wyatt and Sam Mennell chipped in with invaluable 12 and eight-point contributions.

Northants Thunder Junior Men were also victorious, as they saw off Worcester Wolves 83-66 in the Junior Men’s National League Midlands West Conference.

Thunder scoring was led by Cameron Samuels and Ed Wallhead with 25 and 21 points respectively, while excellent support came from Chris Amankonah who scored 12.

The Thunder Cadets had to settle for a ‘scrimmage’ game against club-mates Thunder Gold following scheduled opponents Birmingham Mets’ decision to withdraw from the league.

The Cadets team emerged as winners, with Ashley Kitchen leading the way with a 24-point haul, and there was support from Patrick Adeji (14) and Hashim Khan (11).

For the Gold team, Adam Lewandowski scored 24 points and Connor White 18.

The Thunder Under-14 Boys were on the wrong end of a 95-21 beating at the hands of Northamptonshire Titans in the Under 14 Boys National League Midlands West Conference.

In a difficult game against a much taller Titans, Ashley Kitchen top scored with nine points while Kristupas Dambrauskas added four.

A tall and powerful Luton team proved too strong for Northants Lightning Under-14s as they suffered a 99-66 defeat in the Under 14 Girls National League Midlands Conference. Dina Kosnikovska top scored for Lightning with a 29 points, while Fiona Arthur scored 13.

This weekend, there are just two fixtures for NBC. On Saturday, the Thunder Junior Men travel to Frankley Falcons, and on Sunday the Lightning Under-16 girls travel to Northamptonshire Titans for a derby date.