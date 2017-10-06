BASKETBALL: Titans start with win as they beat Warriors

Northamptonshire Titans Under-16 girls got their North Conference season off to a winning start as they beat hosts Leicester Warriors 70-45.

Lauren Dabbs led the way for the county girls, scoring 36 points as Titans eventually pulled away in the final quarter. India Evans provided support with 10 points.

Titans Under-16 boys were handed a tough early fixture as they travelled to one of the title favourites, Manchester Magic, in the North Premier.

Titans started well and led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, but Magic fought back to lead 32-31 at half-time and then eased away to victory.

Jacob Cirtautas top scoed for Titans with 15 points, with strong contributions coming from Grant (12) and Carmichael (10).

In the U14 Girls’ Midlands Conference, Titans made the short trip to Luton for their first game of the season, and were pipped in a thriller, going down 75-74.

In a topsy-turvy encounter, Titans had the chance to win it at the death, but just missed out as a last-gasp free throw was missed.

McCahil-Brown led the way for Titans with 39 points and Luca Virag scored 16, while Imogene Williams enjoyed an excellent game.

Thunder are beaten by the Trailblazers

NORTHANTS Thunder Men suffered a 76-69 defeat in their National League Division Four Midlands Conference clash with Derby Trailblazers II.

Thunder were well in contention for the first two periods of the contest, and thanks to the efforts of Jacob Holt they trailed by just a single point at half time at 38-37.

The game was lost in the third period with Thunder ending the 10-minute spell 64-51 behind.

A 7-0 run in the fourth gave Thunder a chance, but Derby responded with a 6-0 run of their own to seal the win.

Holt top scored for Thunder with 17 points, while Jake Wyatt scored nine and hauled down 14 rebounds.

Less than 24 hours later, Thunder took on Northants Tauras in the second round of the National Cup, and lost 91-85.

Thunder to play an up-tempo game against a depleted Tauras outfit and the tactic worked as they jumped out to a 16-7 lead, but Tauras had pulled it back to 25-22 by the end of the quarter.

Thunder then trailed 50-43 at half-time, and they remained seven points adrift going into the final quarter, but Tauras then jumped out to a 15-point lead, which was to prove enough despite a spirited Thunder response.

Matt Yates and Jacob Holt led the scoring with 24 and 23 points respectively.

Chris leads the way in an Elite victory

A STORMING third quarter performance saw Thunder claim a 73-52 win against Team Birmingham Elite IIs in the Junior Men’s National League.

With the match evenly poised at 32-24 at half-time, Thunder took the third period 26-12 to seal the win.

Chris Amankonah led the scoring with 21 points, with support coming from Ed Taylan and Ed Wallhead with 14 and 10 respectively

Tornadoes blown away by Thunder

NORTHANTS Thunder got their Under 16 Boys National League Midlands Conference campaign off to a winning start as they claimed a 69-50 victory at Coventry Tornadoes.

Thunder will need to reflect on a third quarter when they were outscored 16-8 thanks to erratic passing and selfish play, but luckily by this time they had established a decisive 44-22 lead, but the scores were still too close for comfort at 57-49 midway through the final quarter.

At this stage, Thunder mounted a 12-0 run to close out the game.

Adam Lewandowski top scored with 24 points and he was well supported by Connor White and Grigori Litsai with 17 and 14 respectively.

Dina delivers but Lightning are beaten

LIGHTNING had a day to forget in the Under 16 Girls National League North Conference as they were thumped 101-45 by Derby Trailblazers.

The girls trailed 16-5 after the first quarter, and they were 51-20 adrift at the halfway point.

The third quarter was won 24-6 by a dominant Derby, before Lightning showed some resistance to only lose the final period 26-18.

Lightning’s scoring was led by Dina Kosnikovska with 23, with support coming from Lucy Needham, who scored 12.

There were also good performances from Poppy Barnett, Sade Chambers, and Niamh Saysell.

Arthur shows fight but Derby win it

IT was a bad day for Lightning in the Under 14 Girls National League Midlands Conference as they were beaten 82-31 by Derby Trailblazers.

Lightning were restricted to single figures in three of the four periods of play as they were overpowered.

Fiona Arthur battled hard for her nine points while Dina Kosnikovska scored eight.

Solazzos are the stars as Under-14s earn win

THUNDER Under-14s were 71-58 winners over a Thunder Under-15s team in a pre-season friendly.

The U14s took the first quarter 23-17, but the older team battled back in the second and thanks to 13 points from Hashim Khan reduced the deficit to 39-34 at half-time.

The U14s took control of the game in the third quarter, winning it 18-9, but the 15s edged the final period 15-14 to go down by 13 points.

The 15s scoring was dominated by Khan and Ali Solazzo with 26 and 23 points respectively, while for the 14s, Ashley Kitchen had an impressive game, netting 30 points.

Fixtures...

NORTHANTS Basketball Club fixtures for the weekend ahead.

Saturday, October 7

9-30-11am: Junior Ballers

11-30am: Under 14 Girls versus Leicester Warriors

Under 13 Girls pre-season game. Oppoents to be confirmed

2pm: Under 16 Girls v Leicester Warriors

4pm: Junior Men versus Coventry Tornadoes

6pm: Men v Derby Trailblazers II

These games will be staged at the Northants Basketball Centre which is based at Northampton School for Girls in Spinney Hill Road, Northampton. Spectators are welcome and admission is FREE

Senior Men travel to Shropshire Warriors; Cadet Boys travel to Northamptonshire Titans; Under 14 Boys travel to Oxford Hoops

Sunday, October8

Midday: Under 16 Girls v Manchester Mystic II (National Cup - to be played at the Basketball Centre)

Junior Men travel to Southwark Legends (National Cup)