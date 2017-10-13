BASKETBALL: Titans magic secures Manchester success

Northamptonshire Titans returned to Manchester for the second week in a row, and this time they returned home victorious as they saw off Trafford Magic 103-69 in the Under-16 Boys North Premier.

All 12 Titans players made the scoresheet, with Jude Carmichael (24), Cirtautas 22 and Grant (15) leading the way.

Meanwhile, Titans Purple played their first U16 Boys Midlands West Conference match of the season, and slipped to an 87-45 defeat to Northants Thunder.

Titans’top scorers were Dinari Williams (17) and Max Aldridge (14).

Warriors swept aside as Titans progress

THE Titans Under-16 girls are celebrating after they hammered Leicester Warriors 87-25 to progress in the National Cup.

Both teams started slowly, but Titans were 39-14 in front by half-time, and then pulled away.

Lauren Dabbs was the star performer with 38 points, while there were good contributions from Hamilton (12), Emma Wickham (12), Hannah Bird (11) and India Evans 10

In the U14 Girls Midlands Conference, Titans were beaten 76-46 by Bucks Hornets.

Titans struggled to defend against the high physicality of the Hornets, and were were 30-8 down at the end of the first quarter.

It was more even after that as Titans went into the fourth quarter trailing 60-35, but that slow start proved costly.

Ella McCahill-Brown was the Titans’ top scorer with 23 points, with both Imogene Williams and Virag scoring 10.

Final-quarter surge secures Titans win

TITANS played their first match of the U14 Boys Midlands West Conference and claimed an excellent 66-56 win over Bristol Flyers.

After a tightly-fought first three quarters it was Titans who powered away when it mattered, winning the final period 21-8 to seal their win.

Isaac Round led the scoring with 24 points, while Ben Hooper and Sean Rawlins also made significant contributions, scoring 19 and 11 respectively.