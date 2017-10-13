BASKETBALL: Thunder men still striving for first victory

A below par Northants Thunder men slipped to a 69-59 loss at Shropshire Warriors in National League Division Four Midlands Conference.

The loss means Thunder are still winless this season, and the defeat was doubly disappointing because Thunder started so well and led 19-9 after the first quarter.

Thunder were still 35-31 ahead at half-time, but two terrible spells allowed the home side to take a 53-47 lead and they held on to seal the win. Matt Yates top scored with 23 points, Jacob Holt had 14 rebounds to go with his 16 points while Richard Higgins battled hard for his 10 points.

Mixed weekend for junior men

IT was a mixed weekend for the Thunder junior men, as they claimed a league win on the Saturday, only to crash out of the National Cup 24 hours later

In the Junior Men’s National League Midlands West Conference on Saturday, Thunder battled to a 67-58 win over Coventry Tornadoes.

A dominant first quarter was mainly responsible for this win as Thunder took a 22-15 lead, which was extended to 36-26 by half-time.

In second half ,Tornadoes battled to close the gap but Thunder were always comfortable.

Cameron Samuels top scored for Thunder with 23 points, which included five three-pointers, while Ed Wallhead and Chris Amankonah scored 17 and 13 points respectively and Matt Major contributed eight.

The following day in the Junior Men’s National Cup, a weakened Thunder were smashed 140-50 by Southwark Legends.

Southwark fielded a front line containing three players standing at more than two metres in height, and they were too good. Cameron Samuels top scored for Thunder with 24 points, while Ed Taylan scored 10.

Thunder claim derby win over Titans

NORTHANTS Thunder secured the local bragging rights as they secured an 87-45 win over Northamptonshire Titans Purple in the Under 16 Boys National League Midlands West Conference.

Thunder made the short journey to Wellingborough and the result was never in doubt once they had opened up a 42-24 lead at half-time.

The third quarter saw Thunder dominate as they won it 29-2, and that was that.

Adam Lewandowski and Grigori Litsai led the Thunder scoring with 22 and 18 points respectively, while Patrick Adeji, Ali Solazzo and Connor White all scored in double figures.

Lightning edged out by battling Warriors

NORTHANTS Lightning turned in a strong performance but were beaten 53-49 by Leicester Warriors in the Under 14 Girls National League Midlands Conference.

The lead see-sawed between the two teams and going into the last quarter the scores were tied at 40-40.

Warriors were able to seize the initiative when the influential Dina Kosnikovska fouled out of the game. They held on for the narrow win.

Kosnikovska top scored with 17 points, Chloe Stevens and Olivia Baldwin contributing 13 and eight respectively.

Fightback not enough for Under-16 girls

A LATE surge of points wasn’t enough as Northants Lightning were beaten 58-52 by Leicester Warriors in the Under 16 Girls National League North Conference.

As the game entered the final quarter, Lightning were trailing 51-30,

Led by Poppy Barnett and Sade Chambers, Lightning began to pile on the points, but it turned out to be too little too late as despite the Northants side winning the final quarter 22-7, the Leicester outfit held on for a six-point win.

Chambers top scored with 18 points and she received good support from Barnett and Lucy Needham, who scored 10 and 11 respectively.

Lightning strike to sink Mystics in cup

FEWER than 24 hours after their narrow league defeat to Leicester, the Lightning Under-16 girls scored an impressive 73-32 win over Manchester Mystics in the National Cup second round.

Lightning got off to a great start and led 17-8 after the first period of play, and then in the second quarter a 14-0 run saw the Northants girls extend their lead to 37-19 by half-time.

In the third quarter, Mystics missed nine of 10 free throws they were awarded which allowed Lightning to extend their lead to 51-24, and the Northants side powered home in the final 10 minutes.

Sade Chambers completed an excellent weekend’s work with 22 points and she received good support from Poppy Barnett, Maia Chinnick, Dina Kosnikovska, and Lucy Needham.

Thunder leave it late to overcome Hoops

A POWERFUL late surge ensured Northants Thunder enjoyed an excellent 72-66 win at Oxford Hoops in the Under 14 Boys National League Midlands West Conference.

This was the boys’ first game of the season, and they looked to be heading for defeat as they went into the final quarter trailing by 10 points.

In that final 10 minutes. continuous pressure from Thunder saw them overturn the Oxford lead in the

final minute of play, and they kept their noses in front until the final buzzer to record the win.

Earlier, Thunder had pipped the opening quarter 13-12, and a 9-0 surge at the end of the second quarter ensured the Northants side narrowly led 28-26 at half-time.

Things changed in the third quarter, as Oxford found their form to lead 53-45, but they had got themselves into foul trouble, and couldn’t resist Thunder’s late charge.

Ashley Kitchen nailed 40 points, including four three-pointers, and he was supported with a solid scoring performance from Kristupas Dambrouskas with 18 points, while young Benas Maldutis scored 11.

This was a big day for several players, with Jaffery Haidar, Jakobus Milencius and Tom Bates all making their National League debuts.

Fixtures

THIS weekend’s Northants Basketball Club fixtures.

Saturday, October 14: 9.30-11am: Junior Ballers

11.30am : Under 14 Girls v Luton; Under 14 Boys versus Northamptonshire Titans

2pm: Under 16 Boys v Birmingham Mets

4pm: Senior Men v Nottingham Trent University Hoods

These games will be staged at the Northants Basketball Centre which is based at Northampton School for Girls in Spinney Hill Road, Northampton. Spectators are welcome and admission is FREE

Junior Men travel to Worcester Wolves