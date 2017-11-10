BASKETBALL: Dabbs delivers as the Titans secure triumph

Lauren Dabbs top scored as Northamptonshire Titans beat Stockport Lapwings 70-44 in the U16 Girls North Conference.

Dabbs delivered 30 points, with Tegan Millar registering 10.

Sam and Jude help to clip the Eagles’ wings

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Titans made the lengthy journey up north to the home of the Newcastle Eagles and returned home with a 95-60 victory in the U16 Boys North Premier

Sam Grant (14) and Jude Carmichael (11) were among the top scorers.

Ella excels as Titans topple the Warriors

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Titans earned a 77-54 win against Leicester Warriors in the U14 Girls Midlands Conference.

After a tentative start, Titans played strongly as a team, both defensively and offensively, pushing the ball up the court and driving hard to basket.

Supported by the older and experienced team members, the youngest Titan, Talani Akanmu, showed off her natural defensive talent, picking up two steals and two rebounds in as many minutes.

Abby Smith was also showing her true colours as she too hustled strong and distributed the ball well.

Charly Stalker made the Titans family proud in her first game after significant injury by making the scoresheet and playing with a high level of energy.

All the Titans girls contributed to the win, with teawork as the most important attribute.

The top scorers were Ella Maccahil-Brown with 41 points and Luca Virag with 20.

Streak continues as Birmingham beaten

For the fourth consecutive game, the whole team contributed to the points total as Northamptonshire Titans continued their winning streak against City of Birmingham II (CoB) in the U14 Boys Midlands West Conference.

Although CoB fielded a young team, they competed well and exposed Titans defensive flaws throughout.

But Titans had managed to open up a 13-point lead by half-time and they never looked back as they bagged an 87-49 victory.

Williams helps Titans walk away with a win

DINARI WILLIAMS delivered 20 points as Northamptonshire Titans beat City of Birmingham IIs 86-53 in the Midlands West Conference

Titans Purple made the journey alongside the U14 boys to compete against City of Birmingham (CoB).

And the efforts of Williams, Max Aldridge (15) and Deimantas Cebatoriunas (6) helped them to earn the victory.

Thunder roar as they ground the Rockets

NORTHANTS THUNDER senior men secured an important win in National League Division Four (Midlands Conference) as they beat City of Birmingham Rockets 70-61.

In an error strewn game, Thunder trailed 37-32 at half-time after a lacklustre second quarter, which saw them score just 14 points.

They reduced the deficit to two points after winning the third period of play 20-17, showing more control and composure, and took the lead for the first time in the contest early in final quarter.

With their noses in front, Thunder capitalised thanks to back-to-back three pointers from Sam Menell.

Four Thunder players, Richard Higgins, Johnny Yates, Matt Yates and Jake Wyatt, all scored in double figures, and they were well supported by Jacob Holt and Mennell.

Ed’s score secures a last-gasp success

A buzzer-beating end went the way of Northants Thunder as they beat City of Birmingham 62-61 in the Junior Men’s National League (Midlands West Conference)

Ed Wallhead scored with a put back with just one second of regular time remaining to give Thunder the narrowest of victories.

Chris Amankonah and Cameron Samueal led the Thunder scoring with 21 and 20 points respectively, while Shaq Ntumba contributed 12 points.

Team Gold triumph in friendly encounter

There was massive disappointment for the Northants Cadet Boys when news came through that Worcester Wolves were unable to fulfil Saturday’s fixture because their coach was ill.

A game was quickly organised with the selected side plus other members of the squad divided into two teams, Team Gold and Team Black.

The game was very competitive until the fourth period of play when, with Team Gold leading 49-46, Patrick Adedji inspired his team to an 8-2 charge, which was good enough to give them a 60-51 victory.

Adedji led the Gold scoring with 28 points, while Adam Lewandowski scored 24 points for Team Black.

Bears far too strong for the Cadet Boys

Northants Thunder Cadet Boys travelled to Worcester to take on high flying Worcester Bears.

But Thunder were beaten 100-55 in the Under 16 Boys National League (Midlands West Conference).

Adam Lewandowski top scored for Thunder with an impressive 31-point haul, while Patrick Adedji supported well with 14.

Sade top scores as Thunder girls win it

The Northants Thunder Cadette Girls recorded a comfortable 61-38 win over a short-handed Lancashire Spinners in the Under 16 Girls National League (North Conference) clash at the Basketball Centre last Saturday.

At the end of the first period of play, Lightning had jumped out to a 22-4 lead, with Lucy Needham scoring nine points and the team playing some impressive basketball.

Over the next two quarters Lightning only extended their lead by a further nine points and Spinners actually won the fourth period 12-8.

Sade Chambers led the Lightning scoring with 16 points, while Needham netted 14 points and Dina Kosnikovska racked up a total of nine points.

It’s double defeat for the Under-14 boys

After two weeks without a game, the Northants Under 14 Boys had a busy weekend with two games on the road.

The first of those games was against Coventry Tornadoes and Thunder displayed a lively performance from the off.

But they were eventually beaten 79-50 in the Under 14 Boys National League (Midlands West Conference).

Thunder were led in scoring by Ashley Kitchen with 19 points and he was well supported by Kris Dambrauskas with 12 points.

The Thunder boys played their second fixture of their double header weekend at Worcester Bears

And Thunder were beaten again as the Bears secured a 97-66 victory.

Thunder were led in scoring by Kitchen with 27 points, with Tom Greenfield giving good support with a total of 12 points.

Team Green take the bragging rights

With no club accepting the invitation to play a friendly fixture, Northants organised a game between the 16 girls not selected for the Under-14 National League game against Oakland Wolves.

Team Green won the encounter 48-36.

Gutsy Under-14 girls beaten by the Wolves

NORTHANTS LIGHTNING suffered a 110-49 defeat at the hands of a talented Oakland Wolves team in the Under 14 Girls National League.

The Lightning girls were well beaten in all four periods of play but were competitive in the third quarter and were disappointed not to score their target of 50 points.

Despite the heavy defeat, Lightning battled to the end, with their scoring led by Dina Kosnikovska.

Isabella Rinon and Ashia King supported well.

Northants Basketball Club Fixtures

Saturday, November 11: Senior Men travel to Nottingham Hoods II; Junior Men travel to West Bromwich Albion; Under 16 Boys travel to City of Birmingham Rockets; Under 16 Girls travel to Stockport Lapwings; Under 14 Boys travel to Shropshire Warriors

Sunday, November 12: Senior Men travel to Birmingham Mets (National Shield)