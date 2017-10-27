BASKETBALL: Dabbs delivers as the Titans beat Lightning

Northamptonshire Titans took on local rivals Lightning in a very one-sided affair.

Titans dominated the visitors from start to finish, earning a 106-42 win in the U16 Girls North Conference.

Action from Northamptonshire Titans Under-16s' clash with Northants Lightning

Top scorers for Titans were Lauren Dabbs (31), Kenny Hamilton (28), Hannah Bird (14) and Amber Martin (10).

Northants team take spoils in big victory

NORTHANTS Titans U14s boys continued their impressive form recording an 86-18 win against Worcester Wolves in the Midlands West league.

The difference between the two teams was apparent in the first quarter as Titans amassed 25 points, whereas Wolves went scoreless.

All 12 players contributed to Titans’ points total.

Max makes his mark but Purple are beaten

NORTHANTS Titans Purple faced another tough match-up as they hosted second-placed Worcester Bears in the U16 Boys Midlands West Conference. And Titans Purple were to lose out as they suffered a 103-39 defeat. Max Aldridge top scored for Titans with 14 points. Isaac Round added 11 and Liam Ireland five.

Ella excels but Derby edge to narrow win

NORTHANTS TITANS U14 Girls hosted Derby Trailblazers looking to avenge a recent defeat in the U14 Girls Midlands Conference.

They started strongly and held a four-point lead at half-time, but the Trailblazers battled back to secure a 68-62 victory. Ella McCahil Brown led the Titans scoring with an impressive 24 points. Luca Virag racked up 16 and Evie Barker 10.

Thunder hold on as Barr bags late points

NORTHANTS Thunder advanced to the third round of the National Shield after beating Warwickshire Hawks 85-75.

The win came thanks to an impressive final third of the game after Hawks had taken a 50-41 lead midway through the third period of play.

Three pointers from Jacob Holt, Sam Mennell and Johnny Yates got Thunder back on course before a 14-3 run at the end of the period established a 66-57 lead for the home side going into the final period of play.

Hawks tried everything to close the gap in the last 10 minutes of play but Thunder

kept their noses in front thanks to nine points from Jake Barr.

Holt and Matt Yates top scored in the victory, racking up 23 points apiece.

Barr supported well with an 11-point haul.

Samuels and Wallhead can’t save Junior Men

NORTHANTS Junior Men were beaten in overtime despite the best efforts of Cameron Samuels and Ed Wallhead.

Frankley Falcons were able to secure a 92-91 overtime victory in the fourth game of the Junior Men’s National League Midlands West Conference season.

Wallhead and Samuels top scored for Thunder with 31 and 26 points respectively.

Barnett top scores as Cadette girls lose out

The Northants Cadette girls made the short trip to Wellingborough last Sunday to take on local rivals Titans.

And they returned having suffered a comprehensive 106-42 Under 16 Girls National League North Conference defeat.

Lightning could only manage 15 points in the first two periods of play, while their opponents poured in 44.

The Northants girls adjusted to the physicality of the game in the third quarter, which they lost 30-17, despite Poppy Barnett battling

hard close to basket and Chloe Stevens and Jainika Saifa coping well with the Titans pressure.

The talented Titans team maintained their efforts in the final period of play, which they won 32-10 to record a 64-point victory.

Barnett top scored with 13 points, while Dina Kosnikovska and Lucy Needham both scored nine.