BASKETBALL: Chris and Josh lead way in vital victory for Thunder Cadets

Northants Thunder Cadets boosted their chances of making the end of season play-offs by securing a fantastic 64-60 win against the previously unbeaten Nottingham Hoods.

In the important win, Chris Amanakonah and Josh Lloyd led the Thunder scoring with 23 and 18 points respectively, while Ed Wallhead contributed 11 points.

Middlesex LTBC 100 Northants Thunder 77

The Northants senior men travelled to high-flying Middlesex LTBC without a couple of key players.

And they eventually suffered a Men’s Division Three North defeat, but there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

Matt Yates top scored with 20 points with excellent support coming from Devon Adams and Adam Thomas.

Northants Thunder 47 Derby Trailblazers II 68

THUNDER opened a double-header weekend with a home game against Derby Trailblazers.

And the Northants side were to suffer a disappointing defeat in the Junior Men’s Midlands Conference.

David Nieva battled hard for his 19 points but no other Thunder player was able to score in double figures

Team Birmingham Elite II 62 Northants Thunder 65

FEWER than 24 hours after their loss to Trailblazers, Thunder, missing several players, travelled to Birmingham to take on the Team Birmingham Elite second string.

And it was to be a happier day for the Northants team, who held their nerve to earn the victory.

In an exhilarating win, David Nieva led scoring with an impressive 28 points.

Nieva was supported by Ayo Oluyede and Shekina Ntumba, with 10 points apiece.

Worcester Wolves 91 Northants Thunder 89

After the important win against Team Elite Birmingham last weekend, Thunder were looking to continue their mission to push for a play-off spot in an away game against Worcester Wolves.

But the Northants team were to lose out in overtime in the Under 14 Boys East Midlands II Conference.

Thunder were led in scoring by Ashley Kitchen, who racked up 27 points.

Kalonji Campbell and Cameron Leighton scored 21 points and 16 points respectively to give good support.

Bucks Hornets 59 Northants Lightning 38

LIGHTNING had the hardest possible start to 2017 with an Under 14 Girls East Conference trip to table-topping Bucks Hornets.

Lightning were led in scoring by Dina Kosnikovska and Lucy Needham with 13 and 12 points respectively.

NEBC Titans 49 City of Birmingham IIs 43

NEBC Titans produced a final-quarter fightback as they sealed victory at City of Birmingham IIs in the U14 Boys Midlands II Conference League.

Titans still trailed after the third quarter but they showed great tenacity and worked hard to build a lead in the final period before clinging on to the final buzzer.

Titans top scorers: Round 19, Hooper 15, Ireland 6.

NEBC Titans 42 Brentwood 42

A depleted Titans U14 Girls team took on Brentwood Fire in the East Conference League.

Titans performed well and had a good structure to their game, but Brentwood were able to fight back to clinch a 49-42 success.

Titans’ top scorer was Tegan Millar-Opongntim with 19 points.

NEBC Titans 76 Cheshire Phoenix 51

Titans U16 Boys maintained their chase for a play-off place as they won every quarter in this victory.

Titans top scorers were Ben Nailer (19), Sam Grant (18) and Zach Frost (13).

Northants Basketball Club fixtures

Saturday (January 21): 9.30-11am: Junior Ballers; 11.30am: Under 14 Girls v Oaklands Wolves, Under 14 Boys v Shropshire Warriors; 2pm: Junior Men v Shropshire Warriors (these games will be played at the Basketball Centre which is situated at Northampton School for Girls in Spinney Hill Road, Northampton); Under 16 Boys travel to Mansfield Giants IIs, Under 9s and Under 11s play in Hoopsterz Tournaments at NSB.

Sunday: Senior Men travel to Greenwich Titans