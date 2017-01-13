BASKETBALL: Amankonah and Lloyd inspire Thunder to big win over Nova

Northants Thunder got 2017 under way with an overwhelming 109-21 win over Notts Nova in the Under 16 Boys Midlands Conference.

The visitors arrived with just five players and were put to the sword by a hungry Thunder outfit.

Thunder were led in scoring by Chris Amankonah and Josh Lloyd, and this pair were well supported by Ed Wallhead and Adam Lewandowski.

This weekend Thunder entertain undefeated Nottingham Junior Hoods and they would have preferred a more testing work-out than the one they got against Notts.

Birmingham Mets 74 Northants Thunder 41

After a disappointing end to 2016 Thunder travelled to Birmingham to take on Metropolitan College hoping to start 2017 with a win.

In the event they suffered a heavy Junior Men’s Midlands Conference defeat which will do nothing to raise their already low levels of confidence.

Thunder remain rooted to the foot of the Midlands Conference table.

Northants Thunder II 56 Shropshire Warriors 69

THUNDER’S reserves enhanced their reputation despite going down to a defeat at the hands of a Shropshire Warriors team which included several current national league players.

Billed as a friendly between largely U15 teams, the strength of the opposition meant that the match was closer to a cup tie, with Thunder very much the underdogs.

Roman O’Hara top-scored for Thunder with 15 points.

He was well supported by James Reid with 12, Tom Heron with 10 and Marley Rowbotham with nine.

Northants Thunder 66 Team Elite Birmingham 49

Northants Thunder Under 14 boys returned from the Christmas break with a fine win against Team Elite Birmingham in the Under 14 Boys East Midlands II Conference.

Thunder were led in scoring by Jonathan Ntumba with 30 points and he was well supported by Patrick Adedeji with 20 points.

Fixtures

Saturday, January 14: 9.30am-11am: Junior Ballers; 11.30am: Under 16 Boys versus Nottingham Hoods; 1.30pm: Junior Men versus Derby Trailblazers II (these games will be played at the Basketball Centre which is situated at Northampton School for Girls in Spinney Hill Road, Northampton); Under 14 Boys travel to Worcester Wolves.

Sunday, January 15: Senior Men travel to Middlesex LTBC; Junior Men travel to Team Elite Birmingham; Under 14 Girls travel to Bucks Hornets.

NEBC Titans 55 Ilkeston Outlaws 46

NEBC Titans under-14 boys gained revenge on the Ilkeston Outlaws as they claimed a 55-46 victory in their first Midlands II Conference League match of 2017.

Having gone down by two points to the same opponents earlier in the season, Titans shook off their rustiness and took command during the second quarter after a flurry of baskets from Isaac Round and Ben Hooper.

They maintained a healthy lead throughout the contest to secure the victory and they will look to continue their bid for a play-off berth when they travel to Birmingham this weekend.

Leicester Dynamite 65 NEBC Titans 68

Six of Titans’ under-16 team were included in the squad for the match at Leicester Dynamite in the U18 Men Midlands Conference League,

Dynamite showed their experience as they punished Titans with their fast break and whilst scoring opportunities were limited, Keenan Salmon was able to find the soft touch around the basket.

In the second quarter the younger element of Titans’ squad found their feet as Jacob Cirtuatas dominated inside while Sam Grant executed well in transition.

The third saw Dynamite come out strong but Grant hit 10 points of his own before the hosts hit Titans with 8-0.

Titans were shell shocked and Dynamite put another seven points on the board before Salmon stopped the run.

Titans gathered themselves and fought back to within three points but time was not on their side and Dynamite walked away with the narrow 68-65 victory.

Titans top scorers were Grant (20) and Salmon (18).