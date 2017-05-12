ATHLETICS: Wright and Ellis lead Rugby & Northampton to second spot

Last weekend saw the first round of the British Athletics League Division Three take place in Yeovil, where the Rugby & Northampton men delivered a fine performance to finish second out of the eight competing teams.

On the track, Adam Wright enjoyed senior success with victory in the 1500 metres, crossing the line in a time of 4:01.92, and also recorded second in the 800m in a time of 1:54.92. Kyle Ennis mirrored the achievement in the sprints, winning the 200m in 21.15 and finishing runner-up over 100m (10.63).

Robert Male earned a new personal best with 8:55.39 in the 3000m, which secured second place, and Clinton Osoba-George (22.58) was second in the 200m B. Joshua Faulds registered a PB too, with a time of 49.81 enough for first place in the 400m.

The track success was rounded off in the relays, where 43.32 secured second in the 4x100m, while the 4x400 team went one better, triumphing in 3:22.69.

In the field, Josh Arimoro set a shot put PB, with his effort of 11.83 metres securing top spot in the B string, and 34.52m in the discus sealed second place. Craig Murch was dominant in the hammer, throwing 65.20m to win the event by just short of 12 metres. Leon Bailey rounded off a successful day, winning the javelin with a throw of 54.42m.

Also taking place on Sunday was the first round of the UK Women’s Athletics League Division Three, where six teams competed in excellent conditions under a cloudless sky in Wigan. R&N had a number of gaps due to the non-availability of several key athletes but, despite these challenges, there were some excellent performances as the team secured fifth place.

The club performed particularly well in the field and the day started well with a dominant win for Hayley Murray in the hammer, throwing a distance of 54.84m. This feat was matched by Eleanor Broome, who took the long jump with a leap of 5.77m.

There was a strong showing by Kiona McLennon, who took a pair of third places, in the shot put (11.86m) and discus (33.91m). Claire O’Reilly, returning to club competition after a break, went one better in the triple jump, finishing second with a distance of 10.41m.

There was an excellent R&N debut for Annabel Pask, who was a close third in the Javelin (35.05m) and second in the high jump with 1.60m. In the B string field events, there were second places for Tia Clues in the long jump (4.63m) and javelin (27.79m). Rhoda Woller continued her progress in the shot put with second place and a PB of 10.71.

On the track there was fierce competition and an excellent 4x100m relay, where the R&N quartet of Emma Wiltshire, Ellena Ruddock, Milan Clues and Eleanor Broome were narrowly beaten into second place by a fast-finishing Liverpool Harriers squad, clocking 49.52 seconds.

There was a significant PB for Katie Langton in the 400m, taking almost five seconds off her previous best with 60.25, before running a 61.2 split in the anchor leg of the 4x400m relay. Annabel Pask added to her exploits in the field with a strong run of 15.4 in a high quality 100m hurdles.

Last weekend, the first race in the 2017 East Midlands Grand Prix Road Race Series took place at the Silverstone circuit, and the R&N ladies took victory in both the Senior and Veteran races over the two-lap, 10-kilometre course.

Leading home the club was Vicky Nealon with a superb time of 38:34, finishing in third place after a battle with club-mate Amy Sarkies, who claimed fourth spot - although that was enough to win the over-35 category in 38:55. Liz Robinson secured the seniors’ success, coming home 20th in 43:36.

Along with Sarkies, the winning veteran team comprised of Zoe Shepherd (21st, fifth F35) in 43:39 and Judith Rose (37th, fifth F40) in 45:51. In the over-50 competition, Helen Jones clinched third place with 46:19.

Matthew Chronicle was the first athlete home for R&N in the Men’s race with the 16-year-old recording 35:20, which put him 14th overall and first in the U20. The event also incorporated the Northants County 10k Championships, where Chronicle took gold in his age group.

Daniel Williams was the next man over the line - a time of 36:37 securing 27th - while veteran Mike Andrews was just 12 seconds behind (32nd, seventh M40). Completing the senior mens’ team, which finished fourth, was Vince Carroll in 39:14 (15th M45).

Just two seconds adrift was Terry Egan, who not only claimed third in the M55 category, but also came away with two County medals. A gold in the individual event, and a bronze along with Chronicle and Carroll for the Mens team.

Dave O’Leary won a silver in the M50 NAA Champs when he was timed at 39:52, and this closed out the veteran team that finished fifth on the night.

There were two more County medal winners in the ladies’ section, with Alison McMurtrie’s effort of 48:45 earning third in the F40 event, and Krasimira Raykova with 53:29 for second in the F45.

Silson AC’s Silverstone 10k is a big success

Last Tuesday saw hordes of people flock to Silverstone for the annual Silverstone Grand Prix 10K Race.

Thankfully the weather was kind and the rain held off providing perfect race conditions.

The event, organised by Silson AC, is now in its 34th year and continues to draw in large numbers, with this year seeing 1,234 finishers including 16 wheelchair athletes.

Silson AC have been overwhelmed by the feedback which they have received from competitors and their supporters alike. Therefore, Silson AC would like to once again like to thank everyone who made this year’s event a success.

In other Silson AC news this week, Elaine Evans, Jake Morris (JM11-14), Lauren Thomas (JW11-14) and Neave Wray all claimed new personal bests at the Buckingham parkrun on Saturday.

Jake Morris then went on to gain another PB the following day at the Junior Buckingham parkrun, where he was also the first runner home.

Paul Rose completed Marathon number 101 on Sunday at the Shakespeare Marathon, and he was delighted with his time of 3:58.

His daughter, Chelsey Rose, completed the half Marathon in 2:02.

Ella Darby showed her abilities as a young athlete are continuing to go from strength to strength when she gained a new junior parkrun PB (of 7:57) last weekend.

Then on Sunday she gained four PBs and a bronze medal at the Oxford City Athletics Quad Kids event. She won bronze for her efforts in the U11 girls’ category (she is only 9): 75m (11.6 sec), 600m (2 mins exactly), long jump (3.23 metres) and Vortex (19.39 metres).

Silson’s Steve Lincoln, took on the challenge of the Cambridge Wings for Life event, to raise money to keep the Northants DISC (Disability Inclusive Sports Club) running. Lincoln managed an amazing 35.9km before being ‘caught’ by the car!

Williams gets her track season off a to a flyer

Northampton runner Emily Williams opened her seasons by securing the English Schools qualification time over 1500m at the Watford Open meeting.

Williams, a bottom year Intermediate girl, powered her way to her second fastest time ever with 4:34.57.

Williams, who runs for Kettering Town Harriers, continued her fine form by claiming an 800m and 400m U17 Women double in the opening Midland Senior League fixture hosted by Daventry AC.

A young Harriers team eventually finished seventh in the meeting, but Williams, who attends Northampton School for Girls, provided one of the highlights by comfortably winning the 800m in 2:17.2, another English Schools qualification time and then returning 90 minutes later to take the 400m in 59.2.