ANGLING: Underwood left overjoyed with big Nene success

As most anglers across the frozen county struggled...those hitting the Nene at Ringstead were riding a weekend wave – of roach!

Double-figure redfin weights have been a reasonable expectation in recent matches on the Wellingborough-controlled ‘station’ length.

And Sunday’s do was no exception as the 18 bothering to weigh-in totalled well over 100lb of chunky roach, mostly caught on pole fishing pinkie over groundbait, or breadpunch.

With drive-by-and-drop-off access to most pegs, the length is members-only on the Wellingborough card, and the club’s Ivor Stokes said: “It’s fishing its socks off at the moment – a real dream.”

Top man Sunday was Bill Underwood with 13-1 followed by Roger Johnson on 12-1 as Graham Prince had 11-15 with Stokes and Bob Spencer both on 9-5.

The previous week had seen a 16-7 top weight followed by two 10s.

A DAY afloat on Pitsford saw Lure Society webmaster Bill Gutheridge striking lucky twice with pike of 23lb and 16lb.

GOLDEN oldie Bob Reed stormed Castle Ashby’s Brickyard, midweek, winning with 55-12. Mick Boddily netted 25-12 and Frank Pizamenti 21-8. Saturday’s do went to Courtney Hewlett 25-8 with Jim Thompson 19-12 and Mick Hewlett 15-6.

THANKS to the owner running his aerator overnight White Hart Flore found Barby Mill ice-free. Gary Muddiman won with 34-3 as Trevor Griffiths had 27-13 and John Berry 27-12.

MAKINS pole-only league punters struggled in the cold as Wayne Sharman won with 21-10 ahead of Dave Ashdown 11-8 and Shayne Desmond 11lb. Sharman leads with four rounds to go.

FLORE & Brockhall had to break an inch of ice at Dennetts before Terry Smith could win with 8lb of silvers, Steve Smith had 5-10 and Rob ‘I’ve got a bite’ Rawlins 3-4.

OLNEY’s Ouse pike and perch final fell to Barry Testro with 8-6. Andy Crouch had 5-5 and Kevin Lake – series champ – 2-7.

IT was tough on the Tove, too, where John Balhatchett topped the Towcester/Nene sweep with 2-4-12. Paul Minney had 2-3-8 and Dave Pannell 2-2-4.

A RED-hot peg Ouse peg near Milton Keynes saw ‘Ginger’ Robinson bag a dozen chub between 3lb and 5lb on flake...and get broken by two bigger fish.

LOUIS Alberto bucked conditions at Stanwick, netting a 16lb mirror. Sean McKinney had four pike.

WORK on Stoke bottom locks continues and several hundred pounds of fish have now been transferred to the long pound and the boat basin. CRT fisheries boss John Ellis has used the opportunity to give more than 100 schoolchildren bankside-ecology lessons and – most popular – ‘eyeball’ contact with some of the rescued fish!