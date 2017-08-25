ANGLING: So close, but so far for Borough

Riding high. That’s Wellingborough after coming oh-so close to a top-10 slot in one of the country’s most prestigious matches – the Division 1 national!

Saturday’s 490 peg 49 team event, spread over some 20 miles of Shropshire Union canal, saw the county side finish on 306 points – just two short of tenth-place.

And had they been able to scrape just another 1.5 points per man, they would have been knocking on the door of a top-five finish!

A pretty good result - perhaps all those winter-league scratchers on the Foxton- Theddingworth cut stood them in good stead? Milton Keynes were 37th on 213 points as Southport went top with 389.

YOU don’t always have to finish top to win the biggest pot – as Wayne Sharman proved in the Matrix Commercial league final round.

He paid into the super-pool and finished second overall with 172-6...while 249lb winner Mark Casemore didn’t... And that saw Wayne trot off with £350 for his place PLUS £500 from the super-pool to total £850 while Mark had ‘just’ £500. Phil Canning won the series.

CRANSLEY Hospice was a big winner, too, to the tune of £2,300 raised by 53 competitors ina Barby Banks charity match organised by Andy Pell. Great effort everyone. Dave Gibbs won with 135-8, Mick Wheeler netted 125lb and Jim Boyle 67lb.

STANWICK’s Elsons saw Dave Bishop banking a 40-2 common and Nathan Bartnick a 36-4.

MATCHMEN can catch the lumps too...as Phil Ringer proved with a 28lb on a size-12 during a Barston practice session.

WHITE Hart ‘oldies’, Tofts: Ron Collins 127-8, John Tee 104-13, Tom Griffiths 102-15.

WHITE HART, Barby Mill: Dave Chapman 90-8, John Berry 68lb, Glen Tilson 54-8.

CASTLE Ashby Brickyard open: Mark Moody 83lb, Mick Hewlett 28-8, Frank Pizamenti 28lb.

MILL Lane, Meadowlands: Ken Andrews 72-11, Kelvin McInelly 47-8, Alan Byrnes 43-2.

FINEDON, Waterloo: John Yorke 61-4, Pat Neale 43-12, Barry Lawrence 43-3.

TOWCESTER Vets, Ifield Farm: John Balhatchett 51-6, Grenville Reid 31lb, Rob Aytill 23lb.

FLORE & Brockhall, Napton: Terry Smith 49lb, Dave Westley 45lb, Bert Isle 38lb.

GLEBE, Peatling Parva: Marcus Annable 39-4, John Armstrong 17-11, Russ Lay 13-8.

COUNTY Vets, Canons: Len Keech 25-6, Dave Cantrell 19-12, ‘Paddy’ 16-10.

NENE, silverfish, Stockton: John Balhatchett 18-2, Chris Howard 15-4, Mick Goodridge 14lb.

Fixtures: Sunday: Oundle sponsored £500 Nene open 07842 920045; Furzton Lake carp open Sep 15-17, 01908 313158; Sep 17 Citizen Cup Olney Ouse open 01234 240061.