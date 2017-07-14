ANGLING: Ringer sets up Feedermasters grand final chance

Upfor the cup – and perhaps a shedful of money, too!

That’s Geoff Ringer who won Sunday’s Feedermasters qualifier on Ferry Meadows with eight bream for 37-1.

And that puts silver-topped patriarch of town’s Ringer matchfishing dynasty, Geoff, through to the series grand final in September – and a crack at £20,000 on a lake in Kent.

AND Ron Kyte, another local angling clan grandfather figure, also hit the button when he fished the Nene above town – netting a 4-8 brown trout!

Having ‘rubbed’ cheese into bread flake for added flavour, he fished it on a 14 to 3.6 bottom under his favourite crowquill float...on a four-metre whip!

Northampton globe-trotter Mike Green and mates Rod Barley and Graham Hutchins were having a ball on Thailand’s Jurassic Lake. Mike had Siamese carp to 90lb while Rod banked 40 fish topped by a 100lb chaophria cat.

AT the other end of the success scale Dave Pontin, reporting through Carpin Capers, must have wondered what he’d struck into at Tunnel Barn Farm. ‘It’ tuned out to be another angler’s lost keepnet. And an empty one at that!

STANWICK produced two 30s with Brad Wegner landing the venue’s oldest known denizen (spike) at 34-10 and Nathan Burtnick a 31. Carp are really on the move at Drayton despite falling levels as water is pumped out to maintain those of the canal.

MILL Lane, Alders: Gary Abrahams 125-15, Ken Andrews 118-12, Alex Tippler 113-5.

ROYAL Oak, Packington: Grant Merritt 113-4, Carl Barnfield 111lb, Ian Coxon 102-10.

WHITE Hart Flore, Bishops Bowl: Mick Wheeler 94lb, Mick Reynolds 79lb, Dave Chapman 60-8; midweek oldies at Flecknoe, Ron Collins 84-10, Tom Griffiths 84-3, Ted Adams 64-7.

CASTLE Ashby: Wed., Brickyard Courtney Hewlett 75-4, Mick Hewlett 55-8, Frank Pizamenti 44-2; Sat., Brickyard, Courtney (4th win in-a-row) 85-10, Mick Boddilly 51-12, Chris Garrett 45-4; Sun., Grendon, Bob ‘birthday boy’ Reed 68-2, Richard Dunkley 39-12, Kevin Follwell – 306 silvers for 36-10.

FLORE & Brockhall, Barby Banks: Paul Humphries 64lb, Rob Rawlins 58lb, Bob Prowse 47lb.

GLEBE, Stockton res: Dave Haddon 37-7, Geoff Green 14-10, John Armstrong 11-5.

TOWCESTER Vets, Stockton: Chris Howard 27-8, John Balhatchett 22-6, Les Goodridge 18-12.

ABINGTON, park lake: Andy Weatherley 11-7, Norman Westbrook 8-9, Dave Huth 7-14.

NENE, Billing Aquadrome: Les Ramsden 8-6, Graham Prince 6-2, John Broughton 5lb.

COUNTY Vets, new contact nos: 07787 146411 and 07847 900642.

FIXTURE: Saturday, Olney Ouse Fiesta open 01234 240061.