ANGLING: Ringer has to settle for fourth place

Oh so close to individual bronze – that was town’s Phil Ringer in the world feeder champs on Portugal’s River Raia.

Fishing for England, Phil won his section and made second overall on the first day with 23lb of wild carp.

But the second day saw him just short of enough points to give him the overall bronze medal.

With the exception of Mick Vials, who took silver, and Phil, the rest of the England lads had an ultra-tough time, finishing eighth to end their run of two team golds and a silver over the past three years.

The drawbag had been crucial on a venue which saw 22 six-man teams on pegs holding nests of wild carp and barbel...or struggling for tiny bleak on feeder.

GILDERS’ Pete Dixon hit gold on the Trent: four barbel to 7lb on float (and losing four) before switching to feeder for six more – including three doubles to 13-8!

STANWICK’s Elsons produced a new lake record 41-9 common to Zach Tole. Richard DeVille had a 34-2.

PLENTY of small silvers moving on the town Nene according to Carpin Capers’ Dougie.

IT was just reward for Marcus Nightingale when, after a long work-party shift on Towcester’s Seven Acres, he got into the venue’s chunky small carp.

MATRIX league, Packington: John Arthur 189-10, Mick Bull 104-12, Wayne Sharman 104-10.

WHITE Hart Flore ‘Oldies’, midweek, Tofts: Trevor Griffiths 128-4, Terry Perrin 121-4, Tom Griff 119lb. WHF, Canons: Dave Chapman 80-8, Steve Starmer 24lb, Terry Griffiths 18-8.

NENE/Towcester, Barby Banks: Mick Goodridge 89-12, Les Goodridge 80lb, Bob Eales 77-14.

MILL Lane, Rectory Farm: Mark Wadhams 84-7, Kelvin McIlhinney 81-5, Kevin Lowe 56-3.

COUNTY Vets, Canons: Nick Antonacci 62-12, Geoff Rice 41lb, Paul Latter 24-12.

CASTLE Ashby opens: Wed., Brickyard, Bob Reed 61-8, Courtney Hewlett 47-12, Frank Pizamenti 44-8; Sat., Brickyard, Mark Moody 61lb, Mick Hewlett 51-12, Keith Garrett 28-8; Sun., Grendon, Kevin Folwell 23-14 (247 silverfish), Mark Morgan 20-12, Andy Jones 19lb.

GLEBE, Canons: Marcus Annable 53-5, Dave Haddon 48-12, Paul Latter 42-9.

FLORE & Brockhall, Barby Mill: Rob ‘lucky draw’ Rawlins 46lb, Terry Smith 44lb, Jim Tanser 43lb.

WELLINGBOROUGH, Nene: Dave Tyrrel 19-10, Les Wallace 16-9, Steve Bettis 13-14.

WILLOWBROOK open, Nene: Graham Clipston 12-8, Ivor Stokes and Joe Roberts both 7-12.

TOWCESTER Vets, Potterspury Lake: Chris Howard 7-8, Les Goodridge 3-10, Graham Martin 3-4.

FIXTURE: July 15, Olney Ouse Fiesta open 01234 240061.