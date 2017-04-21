ANGLING: Ringer enjoys more glory on the road

Another ‘day at the office’ for superstar Steve Ringer – and yet ANOTHER international gold medal for his burgeoning collection!

This time round he upgraded from the bronze he claimed in last year’s Walterland Classic to snatch gold in Sunday’s match held on Hungary’s Szegad rowing course.

And he did it in style, winning the individual feeder championship – a prestigious event attracting top anglers from across Europe – with more than 30 kilo (66lb) of carp.

That was achieved fishing to international feeder comp rules which meant no fixed or method feeders, no hooklengths shorter than 500mm, and only ‘natural baits’ such as worm, maggot and bloodworm.

Then – lacking the kind of back-up F1 drivers take for granted – there was just the small job of driving his van-load of gear almost 1,300 miles home across six countries to Northampton. Angling can be tough at the top...

STANWICK rods have been catching twenties-a-plenty with Olly Pruden getting a 28, Matt Rutter a 25-8, Tony Scott a 24 and at least six other 20lb fish being banked.

Sunday saw Zahim Z catching 36 carp to 21-1 at Drayton as his son, Ismail, netted 19 to 22lb. The venue’s best of week went 26-3.

NENE’s AGM pegged the club’s adult ticket but bumped the concession (for senior citizens and registered disabled) up a fiver to £25.

Many clubs are moving oldies’ ticket prices up above the once traditional 50 per cent of the adult rate-mark, which is a realistic move considering the high proportion of older anglers now in the average club.

MEADOWLANDS spring league final: Wayne Sharman 166-5, Glenn Maxwell 141-14, Wally Walton 141-6. Pete Caton topped the series one point clear of Sharman.

WHITE Hart Flore, Tofts: Dave Griffiths 127-8, Andy Sibley 113lb, Dave Chapman 112lb; WHF midweek oldies (also on Tofts) Tom Griffiths 110-14, Gary Muddiman 102-6, Ted Adams 95-12.

GLEBE, Peatling Parva: Russ Lay 48-8, Dave Jones 44-4, Dave Haddon 34-9.

RYSONS Lake open: Ian Smith 20-9, Carl Yeowl 16-11, Trevor Smith 9-7.

‘ASHBY opens: Wed., Brickyard, Andy Jones 24-6, Richard King 19-4, Courtney Hewlett 18-6; Sat., Brickyard, Mick Hewlett 22-12, Jones 19-6, Frank Pizamenti 18-4; Sun., Grendon, John Kent 47-8, Chris Garratt 30-6, Gary Millward 30-2.

FINEDON, Chapmans: Pat Neale 18-4, Tony Kirk 1-8, Geoff Eade 16-11.

FLORE & Brockhall, Barby Marshes: Rob ‘I’m back on form’ Rawlins 15lb, Steve Smith 12lb, Terry Smith 11lb.

TOWCESTER, Silver Lake: Dave Gibbins 9-4, Andy Kimpton 6-8, Bas Eaton 4-8.