ANGLING: Meritt the man as he earns victory

A total lottery – that was the weekend’s fishing as angling fortunes fluctuated along with the ever-changing weather conditions.

And Lady Luck must have taken a real fancy to Charlie Meritt in the Meadowlands teams of three second round, where the Cockney Rejects team-man had a runaway win with 131lb of carp.

Guru’s Mark Griffiths made second on just 34-2 with the Ginger Ninjas’ Lee Davis on 26-6. For the rest, sport shaded away through poor to absolutely dire, as the ‘Ninjas ended up top-team on the day.

With four rounds to go, Captain Jack’s Trio are topping the table on 33 with Milton Keynes on 35.

MOST of White Hart Flore’s crew might as well have stayed in bed unless they were among the four who drew pegs in the narrow shallows – where ‘warmer’ water from an underground stream had the carp shoaling just sub-surface.

All four framed with Ted Andrews getting 60lb, Gary Muddiman 28-10, Dave Griffiths 17-10 and Dave Chapman 16-5.

LIFE was brighter on the Ringstead Nene where Dan Hardy won with a mostly roach 16-7 ahead of Ian Drage 10-8 and Andy Webster 10-7. Most people caught.

MONDAY saw several hundred pounds of fish moved from the canal, under the A508 at Stoke, up to the long pound during an engineering work drain-down.

BRADLEY Wegner put in four nights on Stanwick’s Elsons to net four 20s – the best pair, a mirror and a common, both hitting 27lb.

CASTLE Ashby: Wed., Brickyard, Pete Gibson 49lb, Bob Reed 44lb, Courtney Hewlett 37-12; Sat., Brickyard, Mick Hewlett 32-12, C Hewlett 11-12, Chris Garrett 6-14; Sun., Grendon, C Garrett 6-4, John Kent 5-14, Scotland, Pete Patton 10-12, John Price 7-13, Brickyard, Keith Garrett 37-2, Pete Gibson 5-4...

FLORE & Brockhall silverfish teams-of-three opener, Dog Lane: Tony Ward (Tony’s Trio) 9-8, Ray Ayres (Rugby) 7-2, Kev Barratt (Bilton) 6-8. Bilton have a one-point lead over Rugby with five rounds to go.

TOWCESTER Vets, Blisworth canal: Les Goodridge 4-3, Tosh Saunders 1-7 (one perch) Gren Reid 1-5.

NENE and Towcester, canal, back of Gayton tip. John Balhatchett won with 0-4 and Mick Goodridge had 0-2-4. The rest didn’t get a bite between them...