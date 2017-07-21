ANGLING: McKinney delighted as he claims PB with Stanwick mirror

Carper Sean McKinney is riding high after boosting his PB with a 31-6 Stanwick mirror – and netting a 17lb common for good measure.

A venue regular, he had the biggie in the middle of the day on a golden spice boilie fished on a hinged stiff rig over a bed of free offerings on a patch of silkweed in Elsons.

Gary Roberts had a 31-8 common from the same lake while Darren Armstrong landed a 26-8 from Mallard and Simon Green a 25-15.

CARP in Castle’s Canons fishery are still growing, and the weighing of a 37-pounder was witnessed by a bailiff during the week.

REPORTING through Carpin Capers, Steve Morrison had a brace of ‘big bream’ from Nene’s Nene section upstream of the Barnes Meadow interchange, and Gilder’s Dan Currie has banked a 31-4 ghostie from a local syndicate water.

THERE was never any doubt that Boddington’s carp – caught to 15lb – would rule the day in the AT CRT stillwater champs qualifier. Alec White topped with 90.980kg (just over 200lb) with Richard Bedder on 73.360kg. Mark Jennings, Lee Carver and Mark Morris also qualified.

THE top four in White Hart Flore’s Barby Banks do all topped the ton as Andy Sibley had 133-4, Mick Wheeler 128lb, Terry Adams 124lb and John Berry 120-4. The club’s old geezers’ midweeker on Tofts went to Trevor Griffiths on 139-10 with Ted Adams on 137-7 and Dave Walker 117-14.

ABINGTON, Waterloo: Vince Battams 76-12, Andy Weatherley (leading club points) 38-10, Dave Huth 26-3.

ROYAL Oak, Shearsby Valley: Wayne Sharman 90lb, Grant Merritt 82-14, John Jenkins 72-4.

CASTLE Ashby, Brickyard: Wed., Bob Reed 58-6, Terry Fowlkes 57-4, Courtney Hewlett 49-8; Sat., Hewlett 75-6 (fifth win in seven match run), Frank Pizamenti 47-10, Keith Garratt 43-4; Sun., Garratt 89-12, Hewlett 55-14, Chris Camplin 36-10.

SPORTS & Social, Boddington: Tony Glanville 69lb, Jim Broadbent 64lb, Steve Potter 61lb.

MILL Lane, Lakeside: Gary Abrahams 61-1, Steve Johnson 48-11, Ken Andrews 46-6.

NENE, ‘Ashby’s Grendon: Paul Ramsden 27-9, Matt Webb 19-13 (roach), Andy Webster 18-5.

CASTLE, Canons (silverfish): Dave Cantrell 22-7, John Lewis 19-1, Bob Spencer 10-3.

FLORE & Brockhall, Stockton (silverfish): Rob ‘superstar’ Rawlins 11-8, Bob Prowse 11-5, Terry Smith 9-2.

OUNDLE, Ashton Nene, seed-roach: Brian Garrett 7-10, Mark Cunnington 7-2, Malcom Cunnington 5-9. ALSO, Black Bridge Nene: Rob Heeley 8lb, Joe Brudenell 6-0-8, Malcolm Sansome 5-14.

OLNEY Ouse open: Pete Hawley 5-15, Steve Drakulik 4-2, Lames Drakulik 3-12.