ANGLING: Horse race ahead after second leg of Winter League

From joint-first to last – in a week! That has been the story of Royal Mail’s Castle Ashby winter league fortunes.

And that has allowed winning-machine Black Horse to open up a clear lead as they canter towards Sunday’s third leg of the Angling Trust series.

For the second week all the top weights came from the Brickyard with Oakwood’s Mick Uowells top on 60-12 ahead of MK’s Ian Pretty 45-8, ‘Horse’s Ben Sharp 45-6 and ‘Ashby Youth’s Chris Scott 38-4.

‘Horse were well clear on the day on 59 points with Oakwood 44 and MK 43...and ‘Mail bottom of the pile.

League: Black Horse 2 points, Oakwood 6, RAF 7, Royal Mail and MK both 10, ‘Youth 11, Browning 12, ‘Ashby A Team 14.

DEN Reid is making the most of the Upper Ouse and its big perch. A two-hour trip saw him with fish of 2-10, 2-12, 2-12 and 3-6 from a swim near Milton Keynes...adding a three-pounder from another swim. Paul Hodgson had a 3-4 near Olney.

TOWCESTER Vets, Dog Lane: Grenville Reed 138lb, John Balhatchett 59lb, Graham Martin 54-4.

WHITE Hart Flore ‘oldies’ Barby Banks midweeker went to Ted Adams 126lb, with Tom Griffiths on 69-12 and Jeff Wiggins 68-12. On the same venue Sunday’s WHF do saw Dave Chapman net 106-8 ahead of Andy Sibley 88lb and Paul Jackson 71-8.

GLEBE, Dog Lane: Dave Jones 88-8, Paul Latter 48-15, Russ Lay 46-5.

FLORE & Brockhall, Napton: Rob Rawlins (getting the hang of carp at last) 81lb, Terry Smith 48lb, Bob Prowse 31lb.

ABINGTON, park lake: John Gamble 22-15 (all roach and perch), Andy Weatherley 12-10, Dave Panter 11-3.

CASTLE winter league, Canons: Paul Brand 17-8, Alan West 13-10, Dave Cantrell 13-8; County Vets, also Canons, Cantrell 15-8, John Lewis 13-14, Paul Lafflin 12-2.

OUNDLE, Old Nene, Ramsey (loads-a-bites): Brian Garrett 13lb, Malcolm Cunnington 12-2, Malcolm Hobbs 11-9.

TOWCESTER open, Castlethorpe canal (loads-a-fish, mostly perch): Ivor Stokes 11-13, Dave Gibbins 10-9, Pete Laughton 9-6.

STANWICK’s best of week was Paul Tointon’s 29-2 common.

BAD NEWS: government body Defra’s website lists (from last Thursday) Corby’s Cottingham Road boating lake as affected by Koi Herpes Virus. Best advice is, if you have fished there recently, please disinfect your nets VERY thoroughly before using them elsewhere.

SAD NEWS: long-time Olney & Clifton club stalwart and Castle Ashby regular Ron Bull passed away last week aged 79. Ron’s funeral is set for 1.30pm on Oct 27 at St Paul’s & St Peter’s, Olney. His family say all who knew him are welcome to attend.