ANGLING: Folwell beats the cold to seal victory

Plunging temperatures and thick morning frosts haven’t stopped some determined anglers from getting among the carp.

Kevin Folwell was one of them – bagging 50-12 from ‘Walworths’ at Bishops Bowl for a decisive open win, Sunday, as Steve Oswyick had 36lb, Paul Barnes 31-14 and Steve Allison 20lb.

DAVE Martin beat the weather at Lakeside to top Tove Valley’s open with 53-1, well clear of Darren Pannell 45-14 and Ed Blain 42-12.

CARP were hard to find in Sunday’s Ringers pairs on Boddington – but Andy Fullylove and Zac Phelps shared five totalling 57lb for a three-point win.

Terry Fowlkes and Mark Jennings tied with Steve and Phil Ringer on points but beat them on weight.

AT Stanwick Ollie Pruden and Chris Bonser wasted no time in getting their first 20s of the year, Bonser a 27 and Pruden a 23-10.

Chub have been coming out all along the Ouse. Among them were five from 3lb to 5-10 shared by Pete Lima and Paul Hodgson at Olney while a five was caught back of Bradwell Lake, and a match was won with 22lb of chub and slabs at Stony. Chub to 4-14 and some nice roach figured in catches from the Ouzel.

CASTLE Ashby opens: Wed., Brickyard, Mick Hewlett 34-10, Ron Bull 29-8, Courtney Hewlett 24-12; Sat., Brickyard, C Hewlett 21-4, Sergio Pizamenti 18-10, Keith Garratt 14-12; Sun., Grendon, Richard Dunkley 54-6, Chris Camplin 46-12, M Hewlett 42-14.

FINEDON, pike match, Rysons: Tom Sumpter three for 22-8, Dave Ross two for 10lb. No one else caught.

ABINGTON, Mill Cotton, silverfish: Andy Weatherley 7-13, Norman Westbrook 7lb, Russ Coleman 5-15.

NENE/Towcester, Castlethorpe cut: Bas Eaton 7-14, Les Wallace 2lb, John Balhatchett 1-14.

FIXTURES: Sunday; Jan 29 Newport pits AT pike matches 07896 782715.