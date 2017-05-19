ANGLING: Church bags yet another win in boat event

Town ‘national treasure’ and all-round ace angler Bob Church may be in his 80s...but he hasn’t lost his winning touch!

And he proved that – yet again – with an eight-trout 17-6 winning limit in a charity boat event on Pitsford last week.

Organised by Arnold Haddon, the match raised some £800 – due to be matched by Barclaycard – with the series raising more than £10,000 for Northampton General’s Talbot Butler ward over the past eight years.

Church took all his fish on nymphs, and said: “I may be getting on a bit but I can still do it if I’m sat in a boat.”

Graham Pearson had 15-14, Nigel Woolnough 15-11 and Graham Hutchins 14-12.

A NEAR 300-mile round-trip to a reservoir north of Doncaster paid off for Team Ringer – with runners-up spot in the newly-launched £4,000 high profile Feedermasters Super-league.

The inaugural round attracted 15 teams-of-four and Ringers’ Phil (4th individual), Steve, Geoff and Rob Wooton (2nd individual) were beaten only by local cracks Nu Fish North. MK Dambusters are still in the hunt and their Michael Buchwalder made third.

STANWICK is still on a roll with three 30s leading a wave of 20lb+ fish. Nathan Bartwick had a 30-9 and a 28 as Jamie Warner banked a 31-14 and Shaun McKinney a 30-2, while at least eight other 20s were landed.

WHITE Hart Flore’s old Geezers found Tofts in form midweek. Gary Muddiman won with 151lb, Tom Griffiths had 102-8 and Ted Adams 72-3. Sunday’s Bishops Bowl club do saw Griffiths win again, 82-4, with John Berry on 56-8 as Brian Beard and Mick Wheeler tied on 54-8.

BISHOPS Bowl open: Jason Shirley 118-15 (new Walworths Lake record), Steve Bull 63-12, Paul Barnes 52-4.

SPORTS & Social, Decoy Lake: Darren Childs 100lb, Matt Ellison 67lb, Nick Antonacci 64-12.

MILL Lane, Lakeside: Steve Johnson 45-11, Jim Malory 41-15, Gary Abrahams 33-10.

CASTLE, Canons (mostly carp): Gary West 45-2, Alan West 41-4, Bob Spencer 33-8.

CASTLE Ashby opens: Wed., Brickyard, Courtney Hewlett 19-12, Mick Hewlett 17-4, Mick Wheeler 14-12; Sat., Brickyard, Keith Garrett 37-8, Andy Jones 29-4, C Hewlett 27-12; Sun., Grendon, Chris Garrett 39-6, C Hewlett 29-14, Kevin Folwell (145 silvers) 27-12.

WILLOW Brook open: Pete Hawley 27-10, Rob Heeley 17-3, Chris Howard 16lb.

TOWCESTER, Wappenham Water: Kevin Nightingale 24lb, Mick Goodridge 12-12, Bob Eales 2-8.

FLORE & Brockhall, Barby Banks: Gerald Cash 22lb, Bob Prowse 21lb, Tony Ward 20lb.

ABINGTON, Park Lake: Alan Lee (golden peg) 9-12, Richard Hawkes 8-13, Dave Huth 6-1.