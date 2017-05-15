Woman 'grabbed' and 'touched inappropriately' in Northampton

A woman was assaulted by a man while she was walking along a road in Northampton accompanied by her boyfriend.

The victim was approaching the junction of Talbot Road in Abington when a man walking in the opposite direction grabbed her and touched her inappropriately.

The offender then followed the pair home and shouted abuse through the letterbox once they reached their house in Talbot Road.

The incident happened at about 1am on Tuesday, April 4, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as white with a tubby build and a shaven head. He was about 5ft 7in and wore a white tracksuit."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.