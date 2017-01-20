Weston Favell Shopping Centre saw spike in Christmas shoppers

Shoppers visited Weston Favell Shopping Centre 172,000 times in the week before Christmas.

This added up to a 12 per cent increase in year-on-year footfall compared to last December as shopping visits rose across the town in 2016.

Over 6.5 million customer visits were recorded at the shopping centre last year, a rise of 2.2 per cent.

Kevin Legg, Centre Manager, said: "We really do appreciate the patience and loyalty our customers have shown whilst the upgrading has been in full flow this past year and this is seen in the marked rise in visitor numbers to the centre, through 2016 and into 2017, a success not seen in similar centres locally nor up and down the country."

Management has accredited the Christmas season popularity to the world's first edible gingerbread Santa's grotto at the centre, which saw over 3,000 visits to see Father Christmas.

Weston Favell shoppers also helped to raise £2,157.27 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice Northampton, the nominated charity of the year.

New shops this year included Burger King, Toys R Us, the Cynthia Spencer vintage charity shop and Pizza Piazza.

Kevin said: “With 2017 now in full swing, Weston Favell shopping centre can promise more exciting refurbishments and enhancements for the coming year. We have come a long way since Redefine International PLC purchased the centre back in December 2014 and we look forward to further investment to fund additional renovations and improvements. This will include development to both the upper and lower malls, necessary works to repair sections of the roof, decoration and new lighting to the bus ramps, refurbishment of the upper mall toilets and new lighting and resurfacing to the external car parks.

"Customers continue to shop, eat and enjoy all the offers and services Weston Favell shopping centre has to offer and as we start to welcome exciting new tenants, who will complement the existing offer, we hope the centre and the local community continues to thrive.”

Footfall across Northampton grew in December last year as 135,000 more Christmas shoppers visited town centre. This was an 8.7 per cent increase on the same time last year when 1,550,000 visitors chose to do their Christmas shopping in Northampton.

Councillor David Mackintosh, Leader of Northampton Borough Council said: “This year we have worked hard to make the town centre offer even better with regular entertainment and the traditional German Market.

“We also invested in radio and billboard campaigns to bring in shoppers from across the region to promote our expanded free parking offer. And through our Business Incentive Scheme, we have brought even more shops and businesses into the town centre, filling 20 previously vacant units.

“Shoppers have really responded to this. We have seen over 130,000 more people come into Northampton ready to shop, eat and enjoy our town centre. This can only be good for our town centre businesses and as we bring more visitors to Northampton.”