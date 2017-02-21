VIDEO: Driver makes his own getaway after stealing money from car in Northampton

A thief from Northampton made a getaway after breaking a car window and snatching money in an early morning burglary.

The incident took place at around 5:30am on Sunday, February 19 in Newington Road, Kingsthorpe and has left the owner feeling "sickened".

Leighton Cousins, the owner's son, told the Chron that there has been a series of similar break-ins in the area.

He said: "My two older brothers and I are very angry and it's made me feel upset.

"My mum said it left her with a sick feeling.

"This is the second time this has happened now. I have seen on a page set up on Facebook that this is happening most nights in Kingsthorpe."

It is understood that the driver made off with a small amount of cash and has cost the owner £75 in repairs.

Earlier this month, the Chron reported that more than 15 incidents of thieves ransacking vehicles were reported in Kingsthorpe in January.

Along one cul-de-sac, six cars were broken into in one night without any alarms set off.

Northamptonshire Police have been approached for further comment.