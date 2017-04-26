Victim's jaw broken in seven-on-two gang beating in Northampton

Two men were set upon and savagely beaten by a group of seven attackers in Northampton.

They were walking near the Esso petrol station in Wellingborough Road shortly before 5am on April 23, when they were approached by the offenders.

One of the group punched one of the victims in the face, resulting in a broken jaw. The second victim fell to the ground and was kicked by the gang.

The offenders ran off towards Manfield Road.

The offender who punched the first victim is described as white, around 20-years-old and of a skinny build. He had fair coloured hair which was short on sides and longer on top and had tattoos on his arms.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white writing and light blue jeans.

The second offender is described as white, around 30 years old, 5ft 11ins tall and of a medium build. He was wearing dark blue jeans, black fleecy coat and black trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.