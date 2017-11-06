University of Northampton international student braves hurricane to start law course

A student from Dominica has spoken about how disaster movie weather could not stop him from enrolling on his University of Northampton degree.

Llnnall Ayre Emanuel found himself in the eye of the storm as Hurricane Maria tore through the Caribbean last month.

Maria went on to flood Llnnall’s apartment, destroy many of his belongings and left him with no power to finalise his enrolment and visa application.

The University of Northampton International College (UNIC) admissions team kept in touch with him throughout his travails to grant an extension to his application as he pieced his home life back together. He managed to make it to Northampton in time for his final enrolment date.

Llnnall, who wishes to go on to study for a full degree in Law with the University of Law, said: “Despite the arduous journey getting to the UK, I received the warmest and most wonderful welcome from UNIC. It felt like meeting a new family and it has been like that ever since.

“After the hurricane struck, it would have been so easy for me to feel sorry for myself, give up and defer my studies in the UK, but I stayed positive and it paid off.

“My message to students facing difficulties is to never give up. If I can survive this and still get to the UK then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Craig McIlwain, College Director/Principal said: “Llnnal’s incredible feat of endurance living through and dealing with the aftermath of disaster is matched by his commitment to getting his studies started with us. We are proud to have him enrolled as a UNIC student.”

During its first year of operation UNIC has welcomed nearly 200 international students from over 30 different countries.