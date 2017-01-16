Two thousand red plastic balls up for grabs for Northampton groups

Weston Favell Shopping Centre in Northampton wants to donate 2,000 balls to a worthy cause.

The shopping centre amassed hundreds of the red plastic ball pit balls for their 'Rudolph's red noses' competition in December and are now looking for local community projects, schools and play groups to re-home them for free.

Centre manager at Weston Favell, Kevin Legg, said: “This was such a great competition to run over the Christmas period, but now that we are into the New Year, we’d like to give them away to our local community, rather than stash them away, unused. Please contact us to tell about worthy schools, play groups and community projects that would love to receive these balls!”

Any group interested in restocking their ball pool can contact Natalie Thompson on natalie.thompson@toolboxgroup.global