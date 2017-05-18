TV talent judge to give lecture in Northampton on raising children with special needs

Mum-of-four and celebrity vocal coach, Carrie Grant, will be visiting Northampton next month to talk about about her experiences of raising children with special needs.

The TV presenter is set to give a speech - "parenting our extraordinary children – the magic and the challenges" - at The Terry Arnold Memorial Lecture 2017 at the University of Northampton.

Carrie - best known for her work on television talent contest Pop Idol - has Crohn’s disease and cares for four children alongside husband, David.

Two of their children have autism. Their eldest, Olivia, has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyspraxia, Talia has Asperger’s and dyscalculia, Imogen has autism including Tourette’s while their adopted son has attachment difficulties.

Speaking before the event, Carrie said: “It’s going to be a great experience to visit Northampton and talk about the challenges and the magic that raising our children brings.

“Hopefully I am able to inspire other parents and individuals and provide some notable tips and insight.

"It’s a topic I feel very strongly about, and I’m sure visitors attending the event will find this lecture very useful.”

The Terry Arnold Memorial Lectures were set up to remember the pioneering work of Terry Arnold, a leading educational psychologist for autism who led the development of ‘co-ordinating services’ for autism and introduced new programmes, which continue to benefit the people of Northamptonshire today.

Eileen Arnold, who established the Terry Arnold Memorial Trust in 2003, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Carrie Grant speaking at our event.

“As a keen campaigner for change in our healthcare and education systems and for the celebration of neurodiversity, I am certain she will be able to provide us all with some valuable tips and advice about challenges for parents.”

The lecture is taking place on Thursday, June 8, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Holdenby Lecture Theatre 1, Park Campus.

Tickets include an early bird discount' if booked before midnight on May 26, 2017, and are priced at £12 for adults, £10 for parents, carers, or individuals living with autism and £7.50 for students and OAPs (student ID must be shown at the door.)

Those bought after May 27 will rise to £15 and concessionary tickets will rise to £12.

To find out more and book tickets, visit: www.facebook.com/terryarnoldtrust/