Trio of robbers pulled victim into traffic during Northampton attack

A gang of "scruffy" men pulled a woman into the road during a terrifying robbery in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place next to the traffic lights outside the Westbridge Spar shop, St James Road, on January 22, between 8.30pm and 8.40pm.

Three men approached the victim and one of them grabbed her arm and handbag and, in doing so, pulled her into the middle of the road causing traffic to stop.

The men, who are all described as white, aged between 18 and 22, of skinny build and scruffy appearance, ran off with the bag towards the direction of Victoria Park.

A police spokeswoman said one of the men had short "mousey" brown hair and was wearing a navy or black tracksuit, sports trainers and a waterproof coat.

Another had dark brown hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The third man was wearing a grey coat or hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.