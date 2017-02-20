Trial of Northampton police officer charged with rape begins

A Northampton police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

PC Declan Gabriel, 28, of Artizan Road, Abington, Northampton, faces two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (February 20). He also charged with misconduct in an official role.

The rape allegedly took place in September 2015 while the two counts of sexual assault allegedly took place in 2005.

The jury was sworn in and the case was adjourned until 10.30am tomorrow.