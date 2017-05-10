Teenager jailed for throwing acid at three men who tried to sell motorcross bike in Northampton

A teenager who enticed a motorbike seller and his two friends to a house in Northampton only to throw acid in their faces, caused life-changing injuries.

Casey Edwards was two days short of his 18th birthday when he convinced a man selling a motocross bike through a Facebook forum to meet him at a house in Bellropes Square, Ecton Brook.

But Northampton Crown Court heard how the youth, of Ruskin Road, Kingsthorpe, used a fake name to set up the transaction as he intended to rob the 20-year-old victim of his £2,000 bike.

Shortly after discussing a test drive at the house on February 17 this year, Edwards disappeared temporarily and returned with a Lucozade Sport bottle filled with acid.

He then threw it over the bike owner and the victim's two friends he had brought to the deal for support.

Handing him a six-year sentence, half of which will be served in prison, recorder Christopher Tickle, said: "I am satisfied that this is the most serious incident you can imagine with terrible outcomes.

"There was a group of you and plainly you were the protagonist in that group.

The injuries to one of the friends' eye and face were reasonably temporary in nature, the judge added.

But the bike owner himself will need surgery to save his eyesight, the court heard.

"The injury was described by him as 'life-changing'," said recorder Tickle.

"He may lose the sight in one eye and at the moment it does not look good for him."

Prosecuting, Victoria Rose said the defendant was adamant that he wanted to ride the bike, but the seller did not want him to do this.

She said: "The defendant left with another male he was with and went into the house to get the money.

"All the young lads were concerned at this point.

"The defendant returned after 10 minutes and started to dispute the delivery charge."

Edwards pulled out a Lucozade Sport bottle, squirted it in the victim's face and the face of the two other lads.

"The defendant grabbed the bike and tried to run off with it," Victoria Rose added.

The victim "was sprayed again, he was in extreme agony, he could not see."

"He was screaming in pain 'I can't see, I can't see'."

One of the victim's friends rushed to call the police for help and all three men were quickly taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

Edwards could have faced at least 12 years in prison had he been an adult at the time of the incident on February 17.

However, as he was classed as a youth his term was capped lower.

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

But defending for him, Derek Johashen said Edwards has been racked with guilt since the incident and has even penned a letter to his victims to say sorry.

Reading the contents of the letter out in court, Mr Johashen said: "'I'm incredibly sorry for my actions towards you guys.

"'If I could turn back time, I would.

"'I understand I will and must be punished.

"'I will also have a long time to reflect on what I've done'."