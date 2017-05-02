Teenage boys block woman's path and rob her of her keys in Northampton

A group of five boys robbed a woman of her keys in Northampton before demanding she reveal her address, police say.

The incident happened as she walked past the bus stop outside St Benedict's Church at around 7.40pm yesterday (May 1).

The victim was walking along Hunsbury Hill Road, off Danes Camp Way, Northampton, when she was approached by the gang.

Two of them blocked her path and demanded that she hand over her keys, which she did.

They then pressured the woman to reveal her address, which she refused to do.

The first offender is described as white, around 16 or 17 years of age, about 5ft 11ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing blue jeans and a jade green hoodie.

The second male is described as white, around 16 or 17 years of age, about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie. He had spiky, gelled hair.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.