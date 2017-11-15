Signs for new 'family' restaurant go up on site of former Northampton later pub known for violent crime on premises

A new "family-friendly" restaurant is opening in Northampton on the site of a recently-closed late pub that had a history of violent crime on the premises.

The sign for new restaurant "The Press" was lifted into place today (November 15) at the former Bantam Cock pub in Abington Square.

The Press' Facebook page promises "a range of gourmet burgers, premium lagers and fine wines" and is taking bookings now.

It comes after the Bantam Cock called last orders for the final time on October 29. The pub was found to have the highest density of violent crime on premises for any bar in Northampton in a report in May.

In October, the Bantam Cock's owners said in a Facebook post: "The Bantam will be closing permanently on October 30 and will not re-open again.

"We want to thank all our loyal customers who have supported us over the last eight years and wish you all well for the future."

More than 25 crimes involving the town centre pub, including 16 assaults and four incidents of grievous bodily harm, were reported to the police between November 2016 and May 2017, including a stabbing in April.

An opening date for The Press has not be announced.