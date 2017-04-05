Shoppers bin over 100 bras for charity at Northampton lingerie shop grand reopening

A lingerie shop in Northampton has collected over 100 second-hand bras for charity.

Sheer Delights lingerie boutique launched a bra amnesty as part of their grand reopening on April 1 and smashed their target in just one day.

Landlady Helen Brodie with Sheer Delights owner Becky Green as they reopen the shop.

Generous shoppers donated 117 of the garments at the store at The Old Dairy Farm, in Main Street, Upper Stowe.

Becky Green, 28, owner of Sheer Delights, said: "We had a really good first day. It was so lovely to see some old customers again and meet some new ones.

"A few ladies came in with big carrier bags full of bras. We've now filled up two big black bin bags.

"Thank you to everyone for their support. The bra bin will always be open for more donations."

Every tonne of bras collected raises £700 for Against Breast Cancer, while some will be sent to third-world countries.

Sheer Delights hope to gather more bras in the coming weeks. Anyone who bins a bra also gets a five per cent store discount.

The shop offers a professional fitting service with no appointment needed.

Sheer Delights recently changed ownership and has been "refitted to welcome in a new era."

For more information, follow Sheer Delights on Facebook and Twitter or go to www.sheerdelightslingerie.co.uk.