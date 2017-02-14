UPDATE: Northampton road closed by police as sniffer dog team arrives

A Northampton road has been taped off by police this evening, and officers have been seen searching the town centre.

Officers are on the scene at St Georges Street, Semilong, as are a police dog team.

St Georges Street

As yet the cause of the closure and police activity has not been made public.

The road is closed to vehicles and pedestrians, as is the alleyway through to Upper Priory Street.

Police have also been seen searching bins in the Drapery shortly after 6pm - it is not known if this is related to the St Georges Street incident as yet.