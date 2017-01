Northamptonshire police made several violent arrests in the town centre on December, 31, which included people headbutting glass windows.

All arrests were made by the Northamptonshire Proactive team, a selection of police officers who specialise in arresting suspected dangerous felons and drug dealers.

The team today (Wednesday) tweeted "all [arrests] were in Northampton Centre and included punching people at random, headbutting glass windows, ABH, affray, drugs and damage."