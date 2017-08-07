Northampton taxi company Bounds celebrates 60 years of business with 'music video'

A Northampton taxi firm - established for almost a decade before minicabs started providing services in London - is celebrating its 60th year in business.

Bosses at Bounds Taxis, based in Bradshaw Street, have decided to commemorate the long serving history of the Northampton firm by putting together a 'music video' showing a cabbie at work throughout the years.

Owner, David Wright, who produced the music in the video, said the main character in the film recounts experiences in his cab over the years while passing various Northampton landmarks including the Guildhall, the former ABC cinema and Barratts shoe factory.

He said: "We decided that on entering our 60th year, we should commemorate the long serving history of Bounds Taxis in Northampton and felt a music video would work well with social media and Facebook."

Back in 1958, Harry Bounds established Bounds Taxis almost a decade before minicabs started providing services in London.

"It's no secret that Bounds Taxis has grown, in part, through the acquisition of other companies, namely, Westbridge, A1, Sol Cars and K Cars. Increased size has brought increased efficiency, meaning drivers are doing less dead mileage and customers now expect a car to arrive within minutes of making a booking," David added.

"A dedicated management, dispatch team and around 350 drivers work relentlessly to ensure that Bounds Taxis provide the best service in Northampton. Investment continues, with recent deliveries of brand new Toyota Prius hybrid electric vehicles and a fleet of new E Class Mercedes."